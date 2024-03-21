Is Sam Bankman-Fried a ‘Super-Villain’ or Just a Bad Trader?
Prosecutors at SBF’s sentencing hearing say he’s a good bet to become a recidivist if he gets a short jail term. That’s nonsense, his attorneys say. Victims of his crimes are unlikely to be made whole.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after a court appearance on June 15, 2023 in New York City.. Photo: Getty Images
Disgraced former cryptocurrency magnate Sam Bankman-Fried is going to jail, but for how long? That’s the question prosecutors and defense attorneys are arguing as a sentencing hearing looms on March 28th.
Previously, lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the case that the former mogul, convicted of defrauding investors of $8 billion, should serve a sentence of no more than six years, the New York Times reported in February.
But in a letter submitted to Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, lawyers for the 32-year-old told the court that prosecutors are spinning a narrative that paints “Sam as a depraved super-villain,” and “attributes to him dark and megalomaniacal motives that fly in the face of the record.”
The defense’s letter was a rebuttal to prosecutors’ sentencing memorandum last week, which argued for a 40-to-50 year sentence. Central to prosecutors’ logic is the threat of recidivism, or committing more crimes once released from prison. “The fact that a past fraud does not necessarily deter a future one is evidenced by the number of first-time fraudsters in this district who have become recidivists,” the prosecutors wrote in the memo.
Bankman-Fried’s attorneys beg to differ. “Offenders with no criminal history, like Sam, are the least likely to re-offend. Nor does offense level predict recidivism,” write attorneys Marc Mukasey and Torrey Young.
Some research contends that white-collar offenders with a previous criminal history recidivate at a rate of 50 percent. As his lawyers indicate, Bankman-Fried doesn’t exactly fit that description.
White collar criminals typically serve more lenient sentences than those who commit violent offenses. Though in certain instances, high-profile financial crimes that lead to calamitous outcomes for victims can command tougher sentences: Investor Bernie Madoff, convicted of money laundering and various counts of fraud for his orchestration of a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 150 years in 2009. He later died in prison of kidney failure.
Victim impact statements submitted to Judge Kaplan this month do indicate a severe toll on their financial and emotional health. “I am an older single mother of two children who lost a substantial portion of my life savings as a result of the FTX collapse,” writes Julie Papadakis of Virginia, in one of the filings. Such first hand accounts are critical to the prosecution’s arguments that secured a conviction against Bankman-Fried.
Despite its bankruptcy, FTX has pledged to return its creditors’ money. Many of those victims aren’t happy about the plan, however. As Bloomberg previously reported, Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey ruled that creditors’ reimbursements would be pegged to their value in November 2022, when revelations of the company’s misdeeds first came to light. At the end of that month, the price of Bitcoin was $17,000.
Since then, the price of Bitcoin has surged to more than $70,000 following the approval of its first electronic trading fund. Currently, it’s trading at $64,000. That means many victims of the FTX collapse won’t fully recover their losses under the current plan, nor will they participate in crypto’s recovery.
