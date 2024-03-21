Is Sam Bankman-Fried a ‘Super-Villain’ or Just a Bad Trader?

Prosecutors at SBF’s sentencing hearing say he’s a good bet to become a recidivist if he gets a short jail term. That’s nonsense, his attorneys say. Victims of his crimes are unlikely to be made whole.

Disgraced former cryptocurrency magnate Sam Bankman-Fried is going to jail, but for how long? That’s the question prosecutors and defense attorneys are arguing as a sentencing hearing looms on March 28th.

Previously, lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the case that the former mogul, convicted of defrauding investors of $8 billion, should serve a sentence of no more than six years, the New York Times reported in February.

But in a letter submitted to Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, lawyers for the 32-year-old told the court that prosecutors are spinning a narrative that paints “Sam as a depraved super-villain,” and “attributes to him dark and megalomaniacal motives that fly in the face of the record.” The defense’s letter was a rebuttal to prosecutors’ sentencing memorandum last week, which argued for a 40-to-50 year sentence. Central to prosecutors’ logic is the threat of recidivism, or committing more crimes once released from prison. “The fact that a past fraud does not necessarily deter a future one is evidenced by the number of first-time fraudsters in this district who have become recidivists,” the prosecutors wrote in the memo.

Bankman-Fried’s attorneys beg to differ. “Offenders with no criminal history, like Sam, are the least likely to re-offend. Nor does offense level predict recidivism,” write attorneys Marc Mukasey and Torrey Young.

Some research contends that white-collar offenders with a previous criminal history recidivate at a rate of 50 percent. As his lawyers indicate, Bankman-Fried doesn’t exactly fit that description. White collar criminals typically serve more lenient sentences than those who commit violent offenses. Though in certain instances, high-profile financial crimes that lead to calamitous outcomes for victims can command tougher sentences: Investor Bernie Madoff, convicted of money laundering and various counts of fraud for his orchestration of a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 150 years in 2009. He later died in prison of kidney failure.

Victim impact statements submitted to Judge Kaplan this month do indicate a severe toll on their financial and emotional health. “I am an older single mother of two children who lost a substantial portion of my life savings as a result of the FTX collapse,” writes Julie Papadakis of Virginia, in one of the filings. Such first hand accounts are critical to the prosecution’s arguments that secured a conviction against Bankman-Fried.