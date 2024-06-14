‘It’s a Scam.’ Accusations of Mass Non-Payment Grow Against Scale AI’s Subsidiary, Outlier AI

A Silicon Valley unicorn with a reputation for fleecing workers abroad is behind the AI startup now seemingly doing the same in the U.S.

In February, Emilie Friedlander, a journalist in New York, received a LinkedIn message advertising a new job with the potential to “earn up to $40 an hour ($1,600 per week) while teaching AI models how to write.” The job was with Outlier AI, a relatively unknown quantity in the bustling field of generative AI. But with nearly 5,000 available jobs on Glassdoor, the company seemed to be making moves.

Over the ensuing weeks, Friedlander received three more recruiting messages on LinkedIn from Outlier. The pitches seemed automated, Friedlander explains, and they appeared with a “sponsored” tag wedged between the sender’s name and the body of the text. The pay rates were different in every message: First $21 per hour, then $40 per hour. Then, finally, back down to $25 per hour. “There was something about it that felt predatory,” says Friedlander. “It was during a time when there were so many media layoffs and clearly not a lot of jobs. I could see how somebody might be in a desperate spot and fall for it.” Three of four messages were sent from a “Growth Lead” at Scale AI—a Silicon Valley unicorn that provides data labeling services for some of the biggest generative AI startups, including OpenAI.

Last month, Scale AI raised $1 billion from venture capital giants such as Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and others, solidifying its $14-billion valuation and allowing its 27-year-old CEO Alexandr Wang to claim the mantle of world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Friedlander counts herself lucky for not following up on the offer. Across the internet—on networking sites like LinkedIn, in YouTube videos, and on platforms such as X and Reddit—people are warning of a potential scam orchestrated by Outlier. On Reddit, an Outlier AI group has 3,600 members, many of whom routinely post about their experiences tagging and annotating data for hourly wages for the firm. Members express difficulty in getting paid, arduous onboarding processes that take days, and a general sense of uncertainty regarding Outlier’s legitimacy.

On the Outlier subreddit, workers mention performing similar jobs for a Scale AI subsidiary called Remotasks, which has employed thousands of gig workers in the Philippines and Africa. These workers tag pictures and text to refine Large Language Models developed by OpenAI and other partners, so they’re ultimately fit for public use. As companies grapple with the monstrous cost of building LLMs, many have turned to less expensive human labor—often overseas—to refine their models, ensuring that chatbots aren’t spewing nonsense or hallucinating with abandon. Within the machine learning sphere, this practice is known as Reinforcement Learning From Human Feedback, or RLHF. Reporting last year by various outlets, including The Washington Post and The Verge, revealed multiple instances of gig workers in developing countries contending with difficulties while working for Remotasks, including not getting paid on time or at all.

Last September, Scale AI issued a statement addressing claims of worker non-payment through Remotasks. “Remotasks is our global platform designed for flexible, gig-based data annotation work. It was established as a separate platform to protect customer confidentiality,” the statement said. As Outlier courts new recruits for Scale AI’s RLHF endeavors, its website lists scores of jobs for workers with native proficiency in Spanish, Greek, Lithuanian, Punjabi, Thai, and beyond. But there is no public-facing information to be found regarding company leadership or even an address for Outlier AI on its own website, LinkedIn profile, or Instagram account. Public records databases are similarly bereft of information.

Two reports in Fortune and The New York Times have mentioned Outlier as a subsidiary of Scale AI. And according to the Washington Post report, in 2019, Scale AI set up a company called Smart Ecosystem Philippines to operate Remotasks within the country. As Outlier AI’s privacy policy says: “A reference to ‘Outlier,’ ‘we,’ or ‘us’ is a reference to Smart Ecosystem, Inc. and its affiliates including Smart Ecosystem Philippines, Inc.” Scale AI did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Inc. But tech CEO Sean Byrnes may have additional context to offer on the state of Outlier AI’s affairs. In 2015, Byrnes founded a separate business intelligence platform called Outlier AI. In his run with the company, it was never affiliated with Scale AI and was eventually dissolved in 2022, with its staff acquired by the Seattle-based retail data platform SoundCommerce. As Byrnes was posting a farewell tribute to the original Outlier AI on LinkedIn, its remaining assets were being sold by the business advisory firm Sherwood Partners to an unknown buyer, Byrnes explains.

Sherwood Partners did not return a phone call request for comment. And even Byrnes can’t say if the owners of the current Outlier AI were behind the purchase of his company’s assets. But due to their association with the original Outlier AI, Byrnes and his former staff regularly receive angry messages berating the current Outlier AI for not paying for work. (It doesn’t help, Byrnes says, that LinkedIn keeps cross-posting jobs for the current Outlier AI to the page he keeps parked for his former company.) “I am writing to address urgent concerns regarding my account suspension and payment discrepancies,” reads one message sent to Byrnes from a freelancer in April.

In another message, addressed to Byrnes in May, a worker writes: “I have not been able to pay my bills due to this and it has caused a great inconvenience to my family and children.” An additional message says: “I applied to one of the openings and have been invited to continue onboarding, but after trying to find out more about the company’s current state of affairs, I have only become concerned and uncertain about its authenticity.” Byrnes tells Inc. that he started getting these messages last year, but they’ve snowballed in volume in more recent months.