Liquid Death, the Canned Water Company for Hipsters and Head Bangers, Doubled Its Valuation Overnight

The brand that tells customers to ‘murder your thirst’ is now a unicorn.

Liquid Death, the canned water company known for its rock and roll aesthetic and irreverent social-media channels, has reached a unicorn valuation.

The Los Angeles-based company, co-founded by CEO Mike Cessario in 2017, raised $67 million from a group of new and previous investors, bumping its valuation to $1.4 billion, the company announced in a statement. Investors in the round include SuRo Capital, Gray’s Creek Capital Partners, the actor Josh Brolin, NFL star Deandre Hopkins, and Chappelle’s Show co-creator and comedian Neal Brennan. The concert promotion company Live Nation, which has stocked Liquid Death at its events since 2021, also participated.

The new funding doubles its previous valuation of $700 million, achieved in 2022, and will be allocated towards product development and scaling operations, the company said. Cessario hailed consumer appetites for the quirky water brand, telling Inc.: “Crossing the $1.4 billion valuation threshold with an oversubscribed, up round is an exciting milestone and a testament to our world-class team and the outsized retailer and consumer demand.”

Liquid Death’s success is forged on its brand identity, Cessario explained to Inc. in 2022. Its social-media channels pack a dose of humor and have surged to 5 million followers on TikTok and 3 million followers on Instagram. The brand’s tagline is “Murder your thirst.”

The emphasis on branding is essential — this company is, after all, a purveyor of water. But by packaging its products in 16-oz. “tall boy” cans imbued with flames, skulls, and other imagery you might find at a biker bar, Liquid Death has niche appeal. The company has grown its product line, expanding into iced tea and flavored sparkling water. In February, Liquid Death debuted electrolyte mix packets, dubbed “Death Dust.” The bottled water market is still dominated by conglomerates. Nestlé, for instance, owns Poland Spring, Arrowhead, and Perrier. Coca-Cola and Pepsi Co. are also major players, with brands such as Dasani and Aquafina under their respective umbrellas.

Liquid Death has also — and somewhat coincidentally — capitalized on declining tastes for alcohol among younger consumers. What remains of the alcoholic beverage startup landscape is dominated by boozy seltzer makers White Claw and Truly, both of which have been acquired, by Mark Anthony Brands and the Boston Beer Company, respectively.