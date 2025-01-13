Small Businesses and Homeowners in My Hometown Are Grappling With California’s Broken Insurance Market

One business owner in Altadena, where I once lived, would love to rebuild. But all of her customers lost their homes.

Last Wednesday, I watched as acrid fumes materialized in the sky over Culver City, on the west side of Los Angeles. Smoke from the Palisades Fire was spewing into the atmosphere and draping everything in an ugly haze. Roughly 25 miles to the east, in Altadena, the Eaton Fire tore through homes and reduced suburban streets to ash.

What were blue and placid skies last Monday were engulfed by a foreboding brown by Wednesday afternoon. Within hours, the sun was an intense orange bulb, partially obscured by the mire. The speed of destruction was horrifying. Ferocious winds spewed burning embers into new areas that were quickly set ablaze. The scale is as remarkable as it is devastating: More than 40,000 acres have burned throughout L.A. County. Some 12,000 structures have been destroyed, tens of thousands of residents permanently displaced, and so far 24 people have died, a toll that is sure to rise. The proximate cause? The hot Santa Ana winds, which blow in from the desert every year, reached record velocity and combined with an eight-month drought to turn L.A.’s ample scrubland into kindling. The Palisades Fire is 14 percent contained, and much of that seaside enclave is rubble—the Pacific Ocean being of no help. Neighborhoods I used to frequent in Altadena as a kid are gone, and dozens of people I know are homeless. My Instagram feed is flooded with GoFundMe campaigns from people hoping to rebuild their lives.

Small businesses, much the lifeblood of any city, have also been decimated. What are people who’ve lost their businesses or homes supposed to do? The natural recourse for anyone whose livelihood was destroyed is to rely on insurance. But insurance in California, both home and commercial, is notoriously difficult to come by. Insurers have been dropping Californians by the tens of thousands as the increasing number of natural disasters has generated huge liabilities and made underwriting too risky. State Farm stopped accepting new applications in the state for both businesses and homeowners last year, citing “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure.” The insurers are essentially telling us that climate change isn’t going to slow down and these disasters will worsen if our energy consumption and policies don’t change. They can still mint healthy profits elsewhere: Several major insurers, including Allstate and Progressive, saw record profits last year, with the latter company exceeding a $100 billion market cap.

Gamze Ozcan is one of the fortunate L.A. business owners who has insurance. Her community grocery store, Minik Market, was lost in the Eaton Fire after opening only seven months ago. The store was based on a nostalgic premise and a belief in community that Ozcan enjoyed as a kid in her native Turkey. “We were really inspired by the bodegas that we had growing up, places where you know the owner. That’s the feedback we got from our customers too—they like coming in and being able to talk to the owner,” she tells Inc. It’s still early as far as recovery is concerned, but Ozcan says there isn’t much assistance for small-business owners who lost everything. They will need it: “Basically all of our neighbors, except for two, are all gone now,” she says. Minik Market has a GoFundMe page like so many others. Public resources for L.A.’s beleaguered residents are pretty bleak so far. California’s modest home insurance program, Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR,) had only reserved $2.5 billion for claims in 2024. That’s for a crisis that major banks are estimating could cost between $20 billion and $60 billion. “The [FAIR] insurance is not very comprehensive. In other words, even if you have damage, you cannot get much,” Ge Bai, a professor of accounting at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, tells Inc. Payouts are capped at $3 million per household.

Even while L.A. burns, disaster relief has already been caught up in politics and conspiracy theories. The Small Business Administration offers limited disaster relief, and fortunately its disaster funds were replenished by Congress at the 11th hour, but there are questions surrounding the robustness of federal aid. Will the incoming president make federal assistance contingent upon supporting his administration? President-elect Donald Trump has already spread conspiracies about the fires and placed blame at the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic Party, who have responded with their own fact-checking site. Distortion, unfortunately, is now a feature of disaster news. After North Carolina was pummeled by Hurricane Helene in October, Trump and other GOP operatives like Elon Musk spread conspiracies about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as it sought to help communities in Appalachia. How difficult will it be for people to get financial relief to rebuild their lives in a state that didn’t vote for Trump? Gamze is hopeful that some kind of monetary aid will materialize once rebuilding efforts begin in earnest. She says she’d love to rebuild the store, but currently there is no neighborhood to serve. “We could do it, but almost all of our customers lost their homes, so if they’re not there, whom are we selling any products to?”

I left L.A. last Wednesday, thinking about the city that raised me as we flew through the smoke-clogged skies over LAX. I thought about how being from Los Angeles often means you’ll be barraged with assumptions and opinions about your hometown, mainly from people who have no capacity to offer anything insightful on the topic. The assumptions are pretty boilerplate: As an Angeleno, you probably grew up within spitting distance of an influencer compound, attended a tony private school like Crossroads with some movie star’s kids, and know how to surf. A wildfire makes no assumptions based on your city of origin. All it does is destroy until there’s nothing left. But stripped to this town’s bare parts, all that’s left in some L.A. regions is community—and there’s a whole lot of it. The city’s culture was never entirely forged by materialism or Hollywood. You can see this in all of the local businesses that are kicking relief efforts into overdrive.