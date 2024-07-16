Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz to Join Elon Musk on Trump’s Bandwagon, Pledging Votes and Financial Support
Some of the most powerful names in tech are all in on Donald Trump.
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.. Photos: Getty Images
Some of the biggest and wealthiest names in tech are lining up to throw their support — and money — at Donald Trump’s presidential bid.
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, co-founders of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently told employees that they intend to lend financial support to Trump’s 2024 election bid, according to a report in The Information.
The duo’s political ambitions were first declared publicly last year, when Horowitz published a blog saying the VC firm would work to defeat candidates who “aim to kill America’s advanced technological future.” Since then, Andreessen Horowitz — or A16Z, as it’s commonly known — has funneled money to a variety of political projects, including the pro-cryptocurrency Super Political Action Committee Fairshake, to which it has donated $44 million to date, according to campaign finance tracker Open Secrets. There is also A16Z’s American Dynamism project, which launched last May with $500 million dedicated to defense technology and other sectors deemed to support “the national interest.”
It’s unclear which PAC the billionaire venture capitalists will be funding and how much they will donate. And they are not the only tech insiders or business leaders capable of influence peddling in favor of Trump. Elon Musk endorsed Trump along with the hedge fund manager Bill Ackman after the former president was almost assassinated last weekend. Musk, who is the world’s richest man and a prolific critic of everything from government regulation to diversity and inclusion initiatives, reportedly plans to donate $45 million a month to a new Trump group called America PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
Neither Horowitz nor Andreessen have commented publicly on their reported support for Trump, though their rightward drift is emblematic of certain corners of the tech universe, which has grown increasingly critical of Joe Biden’s presidential administration. For example, certain figures in cryptocurrency, such as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have routinely chastised Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler for the agency’s regulatory stance on the industry. The Winklevoss brothers, who co-founded the crypto trading platform Gemini in 2014, are reportedly set to donate to the America PAC, according to the Journal‘s report.
Such an alliance would make sense, given Trump’s recent reversal on crypto, which he previously called a “scam.” Trump has made inroads with crypto insiders, recently agreeing to speak at the Bitcoin conference later this month. Investor Mark Cuban warned last week that Republicans’ potential leniency toward regulating crypto could forfeit crucial votes that may cost Democrats the election in November.
