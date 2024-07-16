The duo’s political ambitions were first declared publicly last year, when Horowitz published a blog saying the VC firm would work to defeat candidates who “aim to kill America’s advanced technological future.” Since then, Andreessen Horowitz — or A16Z, as it’s commonly known — has funneled money to a variety of political projects, including the pro-cryptocurrency Super Political Action Committee Fairshake, to which it has donated $44 million to date, according to campaign finance tracker Open Secrets. There is also A16Z’s American Dynamism project, which launched last May with $500 million dedicated to defense technology and other sectors deemed to support “the national interest.”

It’s unclear which PAC the billionaire venture capitalists will be funding and how much they will donate. And they are not the only tech insiders or business leaders capable of influence peddling in favor of Trump. Elon Musk endorsed Trump along with the hedge fund manager Bill Ackman after the former president was almost assassinated last weekend. Musk, who is the world’s richest man and a prolific critic of everything from government regulation to diversity and inclusion initiatives, reportedly plans to donate $45 million a month to a new Trump group called America PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.