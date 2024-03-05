Mark Cuban Endorses Joe Biden for President

The founder of Cost Plus Drugs took aim at pharmacy benefit managers at a White House event, and also plugged his company.

Mark Cuban has sought to lower prescription drug prices through his alternative generic drug business, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. The billionaire entrepreneur thinks President Joe Biden is best equipped to execute on that vision and endorsed the incumbent for re-election at a White House event on prescription drugs on Monday.

Cuban used the opportunity to lambast what he sees as some of the biggest perpetrators of pharmaceutical price-gouging: pharmacy benefit managers. These are industry intermediaries — in some cases owned by big health care insurers — that negotiate drug prices and rebates among manufacturers, pharmacies, and insurers. Cuban implored the Biden administration to “stop doing business with them,” according to Bloomberg. Such a move would prompt industry change within “10 seconds,” he said. Cuban did not respond to an Inc.com request for comment.

According to the National Community Pharmacists Association, three PMBs — ExpressScripts (owned by Cigna), OptumRX (owned by UnitedHealth Group), and CVS Caremark — control 89 percent of the PMB market. By avoiding PMBs if possible, Cuban’s company provides an alternative to the industry model that’s persisted since private insurance started covering prescription drugs in the 1970s. Cuban was quick to reinforce that fact in an interview with CNBC on Monday. When asked about the scale of Cost Plus Drugs’ business, such as how many insurance companies and health care networks it works with, Cuban said: “We work with everybody and anybody, we’ve got millions of scripts that we’ve delivered, probably a couple million patients now.”

Democrats intend to seize on prescription drug prices as a lightning rod issue in the 2024 campaign. Last December, the Biden-Harris Administration announced sweeping initiatives to rein in the cost of prescription drugs, such as a law for Medicare recipients that penalizes pharmaceutical companies for raising the drug prices faster than the pace of inflation. Meanwhile, the biggest PMB lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, deployed a record $23 million last year, according to a Reuters analysis.