Mark Cuban Is Leaving ‘Shark Tank’ After 12 Years. His Reasons Are Infinitely Relatable

Mark Cuban is out. Or at least he will be soon.

The billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks will leave Shark Tank at the end of season 16, closing over a decade of appearances that began on season 2 of ABC’s flagship entrepreneurship program. Cuban originally announced his departure on the basketball podcast All the Smoke earlier this month, offering relatively vague reasoning for climbing out of the tank, saying “it’s time.”

Cuban’s broader motivation for leaving the show, revealed to Inc., should be relatable for many in the business world and beyond, even if they don’t own a professional basketball team or invest in Dude Wipes. In leaving Shark Tank, Cuban wants to dedicate more time to family, he explains. “I have three kids, 14, 17, and 20. They are getting close to that age when they will be on their own,” he wrote in an email. “I want to try to have my summers to spend family time with them before they want to talk to me even less than they do today.”

Shark Tank became a great vehicle for Cuban to invest some of his sprawling net worth–projected to be around $6.2 billion–into promising businesses. Over the course of his appearances so far, Cuban has financed 85 deals across 111 episodes of the program, to the tune of $20 million, according to Sharkalytics, which tracks Shark Tank investments.

Cuban feels his most enduring takeaway from the program is the notion that “the American dream is alive and well,” he explained to podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, in an interview transcribed by Deadline. Cuban elaborated, saying:

“I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids.”