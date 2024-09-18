Mark Cuban Thinks Being a Billionaire Means the American Dream Is Alive and Well

Mark Cuban, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor, thinks the existence of billionaires in U.S. society is a good thing. Despite tussling online with other highly wealthy individuals such as Elon Musk, and a growing number of politicians attuned to the country’s widening wealth gap, Cuban insists the ability to amass billions shows the American Dream is thriving.

The former Shark Tank judge made the comments in the new Netflix series What’s Next?, hosted by fellow billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“And you can say, ‘Yeah, having a billion dollars, that’s kinda crazy,’ but you also have to realize that that’s not the problem. That’s a symptom of something amazing. It’s the American Dream. That’s what makes America special,” Cuban said in the interview, first spotted by Business Insider. Cuban noted there is increased responsibility in managing extreme wealth: namely, creating jobs and paying taxes.

“One of the most patriotic things that you can do as an American is go out and get filthy, stinkin’ rich, create a ton of jobs, invest in your company and others, and then pay your taxes,” he said.