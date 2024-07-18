Mark Cuban Thinks He Knows Why Tech Billionaires Are Flocking to Trump

As a group of ultra-wealthy tech investors and executives flock to Donald Trump’s corner by pledging financial support for his presidential campaign, Mark Cuban has a theory as to why Silicon Valley is suddenly gung-ho for the GOP candidate.

The billionaire investor thinks VCs are backing Trump as part of a ploy to deregulate crypto and see the price of Bitcoin surge.

On Wednesday, Cuban posted on X: “Here is a contrary opinion on the emergence of Silicon Valley support for former President Trump. Which like all my opinions on here, probably won’t be popular. It’s a bitcoin play.”

Many of the tech barons pledging financial support for Trump are true believers in crypto. They also have a financial interest in seeing the industry thrive: Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz of the eponymous VC firm, Elon Musk, Cameron and Tyler Winkelvoss are all crypto aficionados with axes to grind against Gary Gensler, the Securities and Exchange Commission chair, who has led the agency’s regulatory onslaught against the industry. They have all promised to contribute millions to pro-Trump Political Action Committees in the wake of last weekend’s assassination attempt on the former president.

Andreessen Horowitz raised a $4.5 billion crypto fund in 2022, which it has used to bankroll a dense portfolio of startups. The Winkelvoss twins own the crypto exchange Gemini, which has tussled with regulators such as the SEC and New York Attorney General, eventually paying over $70 million in fines related to a fraudulent crypto loan scheme. Musk has boosted a number of crypto projects, and reportedly advised Trump on digital currencies as recently as May. Cuban suggested that Trump’s proposed economic policies would benefit Bitcoin. Inevitable tax cuts for corporations and proposed import tariffs will drive the price of Bitcoin upward, the investor argued. “What will drive the price of BTC is lower tax rates and tariffs, which if history is any guide (and it’s not always ), will be inflationary.”

Cuban tells Inc. he was wagering a guess, rather than speaking in absolute certainty. “That was just me guessing,” he wrote via email. “I don’t have specifics. It just made too much sense to me given the BTC maxis on the list” of Trump donors, he said, using the shorthand for Bitcoin Maximalists, who evangelize the crypto and believe it will eventually replace traditional currency.