Mark Cuban’s Sale of the Mavericks Shows Exactly What His Next Move Will Be

By selling a majority stake in the team to a casino magnate’s family, Cuban’s next move appears to make good on a business plan he floated last year.

Mark Cuban’s departure from Shark Tank has sparked rabid speculation as to what, exactly, the billionaire investor is actually planning for the future.

Cuban made clear to NBC News on Wednesday that he is not running for the presidency, with remarks that seemingly reiterated what he expressed to Inc. earlier this week: He wants to spend more time with his family.

“I think my family would disown me,” Cuban said to NBC when asked the presidential question. That being said, the liquidation of assets is still ponderous. Earlier this week, news broke that Cuban would sell a majority ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the family of Miriam Adelson. Miriam is the widow of casino magnate and prolific GOP donor Sheldon Adelson. She doesn’t have a formal role in the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which purchased Cuban’s stake for $3.5 billion, but her son-in-law Patrick Dumont is president of the Sands. The deal is structured so Cuban will remain in charge of basketball operations at the Mavericks.

So what are the implications of selling a majority ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family?

While Cuban didn’t respond to an email request for comment from Inc., the business deal with the Adelsons, known for a sprawling casino and hospitality empire, is illustrative of an ambition realized for the billionaire. Last year, he mentioned partnering with Las Vegas Sands to bring a casino and hotel to Dallas, which would also house a sports arena, ESPN reports. Cuban explained to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that declining advertising revenue has been troublesome for the Mavericks, but deploying his capital elsewhere could provide a brighter path for the 2011 NBA champions. “I think a new arena, real estate area, and hopefully a future resort casino can replace what we lose in media, and fund current and future Mavs,” he said at the time.

The only wrinkle? There are strict limits on most forms of gambling in Texas, and sports betting is outright banned.

Cuban has, of course, overcome tough odds before. A notable winner of the dot-com explosion, Cuban made his fortune spinning off radio for the internet, and sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo at the height of the market. He initially made waves as the insurgent owner of the Mavericks, having purchased them for $285 million in 2000. He garnered headlines–and eye rolls–with a boisterous and oft-combative demeanor showcased in the stands, where he could be seen regularly berating referees. Cuban has been far more even-keeled in recent years, settling into his role as a sage investor on Shark Tank, with marquee investments in Dude Wipes and Ten Thirty One Productions. With time on his hands, he may well move the needle on this long-held pipedream. In May, the Texas House passed a resolution to allow a public vote on legalizing online sports gambling, but state Republicans remain mostly opposed. At the time, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said of the bill on X: “We don’t waste time on bills without overwhelming GOP support.”