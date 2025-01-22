Reddit Users Are Not Linking to X.com After Elon Musk’s Apparent Fascist Salute 

Redditors love a fight. And Elon Musk’s controversial gesture at Monday’s presidential inauguration—which historians have said was a Nazi salute—has managed to stoke a user rebellion against the GOP mega donor and his social network X.

Musk’s speech on Monday became a point of outrage and debate when footage of a celebratory gesture he made went viral. The gesture bore the hallmarks of 20th-century fascist salutes used by the Nazi Party and evoked direct comparisons to the Roman salute, which was adopted by the brutal Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Musk’s defenders suggested the salute was a showing of strength and an overture to the former Roman Empire. Regardless, extremist groups and avowed neo-Nazis celebrated the occasion, while Germans found it abhorrent. By Tuesday, popular subreddits were discussing banning links to the Musk-owned X, which has become a bullhorn for the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX since he purchased the company formerly known as Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. The company’s value has fallen as low as $9.4 billion since Musk turned hard right in the runup to the election.

Hundreds of subreddits have opened forums titled “Proposal to ban X.com links,” which have garnered thousands of upvotes and comments. Certain subreddits with more than a million members, such as r/Ireland, have run polls on the question. R/formula1, with more than four million subscribers, announced on Wednesday a trial ban on links to X, while permitting screenshots from the site. “We urge all journalists, creators, photographers and other F1 personalities to also make their content available on alternative platforms,” the announcement reads. Of course, Reddit has hardly been a bastion of open-mindedness and tolerance when it comes to politics. The site has grappled with many controversial subreddits over the years, some of which became emblematic of the ugly side of the internet and have since been permanently banned.

Still, the platform maintains a democratic spirit. Reddit is largely policed by channel moderators, who can determine the policies governing various communities. Feedback from their communities of users is often a crucial aspect of governance. The company, which went public last year, has only eight rules that mainly encompass things like harassment, doxing, and inauthentic and NSFW content. A Reddit spokesperson indicated that there are still many active links to X on the platform and that Reddit encourages free speech. The idea behind banning links to X is primarily grounded in principle, but a widespread effort could stifle traffic to the site and damage its standing with advertisers. “Even changes such as only allowing Twitter/X screenshots rather than sharing direct links, this would at least reduce the traffic going to the site,” the initial proposal from r/formula1 reads.