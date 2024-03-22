Reddit’s IPO Surges on Back of AI Hype, but It May Not Last Forever

Investors are pumped about the social platform’s ability to train large language models, but will they stay for the long haul?

Reddit shares soared upon the social media company’s initial public offering on Thursday, jumping 48 percent from its initial asking price of $34, in a rare glimpse of optimism for an IPO market that’s seen lackluster returns in recent months.

Shares closed at $50.44 on its first day of trading, and at one point surged to a high of $57.80, marking a 70 percent increase at peak trading. At market close, the San Francisco-based company had a valuation of $6.4 billion and raised $748 million.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So far this year, certain IPOs haven’t lived up to their billing: Sportswear conglomerate Amer Sports–parent company of Wilson and Arc’teryx–managed to trade only 2.5 million of 100 million shares upon its debut in February. But Reddit has something that Amer Sports and others do not: Vast stores of user data that can be harnessed by companies in the commercial AI craze.

Investors are interested in using Reddit’s troves of user-generated content to cash in on the boom in large language models: On its S-1, Reddit floated the idea of licensing agreements that could be used to train LLMs used by consumer chatbots. “As LLMs continue to grow, we believe that Reddit will be core to the capabilities of organizations that use data as well as the next generation of generative AI and LLM platforms,” the prospectus states.

The social media company, which mulled an IPO in 2019 but later withdrew the plan, has already made good on the idea, saying in its prospectus: “In January 2024, we entered into certain data licensing arrangements with an aggregate contract value of $203 million and terms ranging from two to three years,” the filing says. At a minimum, the S-1 continues, the company will achieve “$66.4 million of revenue” by the end of this year from its AI licensing arrangements. It was revealed last month by Reuters that Google is among the companies involved, and is paying Reddit $60 million a year as part of the licensing arrangements. As an investor in Reddit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stands to profit from his 8.7 percent ownership stake in the company. A request for comment on Altman’s Reddit stake was declined. There is furthermore no public indication that OpenAI is participating in the licensing deals.

Reddit incurred net losses of $90.8 million in 2023, according to its prospectus. But that might not matter much to certain investors, says Don Butler, managing director at the venture capital firm Thomvest Ventures. Investors now seem only too willing to favor the AI opportunity above a company’s profit prospects. “There’s actually been a shift back into focus on growth, even at the expense of profitability,” he tells Inc.

Reddit, which was founded in 2005, filed its S-1 as “an emerging growth company.” Reddit isn’t the only IPO to hit the ground running amid the AI goldrush: Astera Labs, a maker of semiconductors for the cloud industry, also boomed upon its public debut on Wednesday, surging 72 percent to close at $62.03 on Wednesday. The Santa Clara, California-based company touts itself as a “platform built from the ground up for cloud and AI infrastructure” on its S-1.

Both Reddit and Astera timed their IPO moves at the ideal moment in the AI hype cycle, Butler says. “It’s almost like all boats are being lifted by this wave.”