Regulators Are Going to Close In on Crypto in 2024. Industry Insiders Couldn’t Care Less

If 2021 marked crypto’s mainstream arrival, 2023 was the year that much of its legitimacy crumbled in a conflagration of panic, regulatory crackdowns, and criminal convictions.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. The collateral damage hastened the end for crypto lender BlockFi, which had loaned extensive funds to Sam Bankman-Fried’s scandal-ridden hedge fund, Alameda Research. And last month, Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stepped down as CEO of the world’s biggest crypto exchange after pleading guilty to money laundering charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Binance will pay $4.3 billion to the government while CZ has been fined $50 million on criminal charges–seemingly a speeding ticket for a founder worth a vast $23.4 billion. But DOJ officials expect him to serve time.

Sam Bankman-Fried–known more commonly by his notorious initials SBF–awaits sentencing in March, and the gloom surrounding crypto isn’t likely to improve even after he gets sent to prison. “As I’m looking into my crystal ball … the regulators and the courts are going to be very active” in 2024, says Hermine Wong, the former head of policy at Coinbase who previously worked as an SEC attorney. Among the cases on next year’s docket are the SEC’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance, and the New York attorney general’s suits against crypto exchanges Gemini, Genesis, and Digital Currency Group, Wong notes. At first blush, the cascade of high-profile crypto scandals in 2023 may just bleed into a similarly bleak 2024. “At this point, there are very few entities left for the SEC to sue,” John Reed Stark, a former SEC lawyer and vocal cryptocurrency critic, tells Inc.

But others see a bounce off the bottom, especially when considering the price of Bitcoin, which is currently enjoying a bull run. On Monday, the price surged to $41,000–its highest in 18 months, according to CoinMarketCap. The potential of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has more measured crypto enthusiasts excited about where the asset class is headed, as the SEC potentially moves to assess approval next year. Making inroads with traditional retail investors will be crucial for the industry’s survival. A Nasdaq survey last year found 72 percent of financial advisers would recommend their clients invest in a crypto ETF.

“That’s probably when we’ll see retail investors becoming more comfortable–when their financial advisers are suggesting, ‘Hey, this is a worthy space,'” Wong says. Some observers look at Binance as the first capture in a coming regulatory blitz that will rein in the famously unrestricted industry–and make it more acceptable to mainstream investors. Bitcoin’s appointment of new CEO Richard Teng, formerly the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority, signals a willingness to cooperate with greater government oversight, says Yesha Yadav, a department chair at Vanderbilt University Law School. “That’s a complete and utter change from a borderless, free-wheeling exchange where essentially CZ was calling the shots,” she explains.

In the coming year, Wong says, expect the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to jostle over which agency regulates crypto as the industry tries to rehabilitate its troubled image. And even as the regulatory walls close in, you can expect crypto diehards to keep the faith. Crypto will become more entrenched in areas beyond finance, such as video games, predicts Samuel Harrison, managing partner of the crypto venture fund Lightspeed Faction. Public skepticism remains pervasive, but Harrison says “interest in the sector will continue to recover from the post-FTX lows.” Regulatory turf war

From the start, most of crypto was regulation-resistant, the notable exception being Coinbase. But it’s reasonable to assume that 2024 will be the year when domestic crypto policy creeps toward codification. The worst bad guys have been caught and convicted, but “the question of legislation that would have a more discreet effect on how to do business is still up in the air,” Wong says.

Part of the Binance settlement stemmed from an investigation by the CFTC. CFTC chairman Rostin Behnam’s statement following the plea agreement conveyed that “the CFTC has a reputation as the proven leader on civil enforcement for digital assets,” Wong argues. That might ruffle some feathers at the SEC, which has long sought to corral crypto under securities laws–the basis of its June lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase. Congress already appears to be siding with the CFTC: A bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) would classify cryptocurrencies as commodities like beef or wheat, and grant regulatory authority to the CFTC, which has a reputation for being more lenient than other regulators. Crypto lobbyists are actively trying to turn the screw in Washington: The Blockchain Association, the largest industry group, convened a summit last month with a slew of lawmakers in an effort to influence policy.

Despite the legal tug-of-war, evading the law is going to be ever more difficult, says Stark. He points to legislation crafted by the IRS and the Department of the Treasury that will require crypto exchanges to report transactions involving digital assets to the government, starting in 2025. “The form that comes from your brokerage firm that goes to the IRS that says, ‘Where are all the stocks that you sold?’ That’s going to have to happen with crypto. So that means everybody’s going to get caught.”

A caveat: With a presidential election looming and no candidate staunchly promoting a pro or anti-crypto agenda, crypto’s regulatory framework may remain on the fringes of the bigger policy debates of 2024. “Candidates are going to start looking for policy positions that are going to win them votes. And crypto does not look like it’s going to be on anyone’s top of the radar in that context,” Yadav explains. Unshaken faith

Despite the industry upheaval, some VCs remain quite bullish on crypto. Andreessen Horowitz’s latest $3.4 billion fund will dedicate cash for crypto, and Blockchain Capital, a previous investor in Coinbase and the NFT marketplace OpenSea, announced a $580 million fund in September. Funding has been down overall in 2023, along with the rest of the VC market outside of A.I. Yet there is a sense of optimism in crypto quarters that the worst is in the past. “As a fintech investor, you have to be investing in crypto,” Stephanie Choo, a partner at the VC firm Portage Ventures, explains.

Some industry players see crypto-centric video games as a ripe territory for financing. The coming regulatory storm doesn’t seem to have factored into their thinking. Harrison of Lightspeed Faction says while there are “some gaps in the regulatory environment leading to uncertainty and at times, more cautious approaches,” there are major gaming studios in Asia, such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Krafton, that are interested in bringing an element of crypto–such as the ability to use digital currencies within a game–into the field.

Interest from American gaming firms seems more muted, despite a Microsoft document leaked in 2022 showing the company’s interest in incorporating crypto wallets for Xbox. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, downplayed the news, saying in September, “We will share the real plans when we are ready.” The most notable crypto gaming product to date is the play-to-earn Axie Infinity, developed by blockchain gaming studio SkyMavis, based in Vietnam. In the spring of 2022, North Korean hackers stole the equivalent of $600 million in Ethereum and the stablecoin USDC out of Axie Infinity’s Ronin blockchain. Only $30 million of the stolen funds were recovered by the U.S. government.