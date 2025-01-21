Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang Writes Letter to President Trump: ‘America Must Win the AI War.’ 

Accompanied by a full-page advertisement in The Washington Post, the letter is a public declaration by Wang insisting that the U.S. must maintain AI dominance over China.

It’s the first full day of Donald Trump’s second White House term after a four-year hiatus. A full page advertisement in the Washington Post is marking the occasion by imploring the president to take drastic measures in the AI arms race with China.

“America must win the AI war,” reads the ad, which is signed by Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. The ad is accompanied by a letter, also written by Wang and addressed to the president, which Scale AI claims “will be shared with the President and Congressional and tech leaders.” Scale AI’s ad and Wang’s letter appear to be a public effort at influencing AI policy and the Trump administration’s role in ensuring U.S. dominance in the field. If the recommendations are taken seriously, Wang would have a place among a growing cohort of tech executives who have the president’s ear. Wang, whose company uses contract labor to help label and train AI programs for commercial deployment, is attempting to make inroads with the administration. Scale is the biggest name in AI data-refinement, with a $14 billion valuation. The San Francisco-based company already has an alliance with the Department of Defense that goes back years: In 2022, Scale won a $250 million contract that gives all federal agencies access to its tools.

Scale is well positioned to earn more of the White House’s trust. The company’s former managing director, Michael Kratsios, was named director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy by Trump in December. Kratsios previously served Trump’s first administration as the White House’s chief technology officer from 2019-2021. Kratsios resigned from Scale AI following the appointment and will work full time with the Trump administration pending a Senate confirmation hearing, a Scale spokesperson confirmed. The Scale chief executive was an attendee at Monday’s inauguration, according to reports. He was not alone, as many of Silicon Valley’s rich and powerful executives were also in attendance, among them Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, a mega-financier of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The tech world has shifted its political allegiances away from the Democratic party in recent months. Luminaries like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the venture capitalists David Sacks and Marc Andreessen enthusiastically aligned with the GOP ticket during the presidential election last year. Wang’s letter to the president is another overture from a tech giant that attempts to grab the White House’s attention—and influence its policy. The letter outlines a five-step prescription for asserting U.S. dominance in the global race to build AI. It warns that without this vigilant approach, the U.S. will lag behind China. “In the past month alone we have seen very powerful advances in China’s AI capabilities relative to our government. If the United States remains on our current trajectory, we risk falling and staying behind,” writes Wang. One of those areas is relatively straightforward: “China’s government outspends our government by about 10 times on AI implementation and adoption,” Wang claims.

The Chinese government this month announced an $8.2 billion investment fund for AI projects, according to the South China Morning Post. The last White House budget under president Biden allotted $3 billion for AI development. The government, the letter states, must enact policies that make energy accessible for the massive cost of building generative AI tools. Some of the directives are seemingly light on specifics. “The Administration should establish an interagency task force charged with immediately reviewing all relevant regulations to ensure that the AI workforce of the future can flourish in the United States,” Wang suggests. Currently, Scale AI faces two class action lawsuits over claims that it misclassified contract workers in California, some of whom have claimed lost wages working for the company’s subsidiaries, Remotasks and Outlier AI. The suits apply to Scale’s commercial business and not its government contracting work.