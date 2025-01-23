Scale AI Sued For Subjecting Contract Workers to ‘Depraved’ Content

Scale AI contractors have sued the unicorn data-labeler for the second time in a little over a month, alleging that the material that “taskers” had to view was causing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in some instances.

The class action complaint, filed in U.S. District Court of Northern California, alleges that Scale AI violated federal worker safety laws by subjecting contractors to emotionally distressing content while they were in the process of training AI tools for Meta and Google. Contractors were told that mental health counseling would be provided as a result of the unsavory experience, but no such offering ever materialized, says the complaint, filed by the Clarkson Law Firm earlier this month. As the AI revolution has gathered pace, Scale has become a quiet behemoth operating at the heart of Large Language Model (LLM) development and commercial deployment. The company has amassed a global workforce of contractors—otherwise known as taskers—who label images and correct text in an effort to train AI tools.

Scale AI has been valued at $13.8 billion since last May, when it received its latest venture capital investment of $1 billion. The company has partnered with the federal government to train AI models for the military. Scale CEO Alexandr Wang attended president Trump’s inauguration on Monday, marking the occasion with an open letter imploring Trump to defeat China in the race for global AI supremacy. The company reached its ascendant status in part by hiring independent contractors to work for hourly wages on behalf of Scale AI subsidiaries Outlier AI and Remotasks. The newest complaint names Scale AI, Outlier AI and Smart Ecosystem, the parent company of Remotasks, and alleges taskers suffered severe emotional distress while they reviewed and responded to “the most depraved images and prompts to make AI sound like humans.” Taskers suffered psychological trauma and battled PTSD after reviewing imagery and text related to suicide, bestiality, and violence against women and children, according to the complaint. It’s the latest in a series of legal actions against the San Francisco-based company: In December, Clarkson sued Scale over a slate of alleged California labor violations pertaining to worker misclassification. Last October, Scale was sued in Northern California District Court after it idled more than 500 contract workers without giving 60 days warning.

Scale AI disputes the most recent lawsuit. “Training GenAI models to prevent harmful and abusive content is critical to the safe development of AI. While some of the AI safety projects contributors work on involve sensitive content, we do not take on projects that may include child sexual abuse material,” Joe Osborne, a company spokesperson, said. The company is battling a now-familiar legal foe in the AI industry. “Clarkson Law Firm has previously–and unsuccessfully–gone after innovative tech companies with legal claims that were summarily dismissed in court,” Osborne added. In May, a Federal judge in California dismissed a class action suit brought by Clarkson against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging the firms’ products were trained on stolen consumer data. Clarkson’s January suit represents more than 100 plaintiffs, giving it standing in Federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA). The complaint heavily details the experiences of six plaintiffs, each of whom claims their work involved total immersion in distressing scenarios daily, often to help AI programs craft appropriate written responses to violent queries and images.

Their experiences are underscored by a common theme: Each tasker “was never provided with any warning or disclosure to inform of the traumatic and violent subject matter with which [they] would be dealing before [they] started working,” the complaint says. The suit alleges that taskers who complained about their experiences were often subject to punitive measures. “Defendants often retaliate against taskers by removing them from projects or from the platform altogether, which, in turn, eliminates a necessary line of income that Taskers rely on. Due to this fear of retaliation, Taskers feel obligated to engage with these prompts for hours,” the complaint says. Likewise, questions about mental health support were dismissed, lawyers say. “One of the things that we heard over and over again was that folks would try to enlist the help that supposedly was available to them in terms of therapists…and they were met with either sort of laughter or silence,” Glenn Danas, a Clarkson partner, explains to Inc.