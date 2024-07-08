Startup Mergers Are Surging as Cash Dries Up

A new report indicates how startups that once rode big funding waves have recently been searching for a savior.

In the absence of investor cash, certain startups in once-flourishing areas need a lifeline.

According to a Monday report by Crunchbase, startups that received venture funding in the last few years, only to be confronted with a dry market shortly afterward, are being snapped up by larger private companies. It’s a last-ditch effort to stay alive in a venture funding landscape dominated by generative AI.

Overall, VC investment has slowed to a crawl compared to the record-shattering pace of 2021, when global funding reached $643 billion and 361 unicorns were born in the United States alone. That number fell to $285 billion last year, as the Federal Reserve sought to combat surging inflation with higher interest rates. That change meant certain startups in once-flush sectors have hit troubled times. So far in 2024, $153.3 billion has been invested in global startups, according to Dealroom, spurred on largely by the generative AI gold rush and mega deals. To survey the landscape, Crunchbase identified several areas, including logistics, fintech, and companies offering Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) plans that have seen prominent M&A transactions this year.

As an example, the report points to Petal, which provides Visa credit cards to people new to the process of building up credit. Petal is backed by financier Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, which invested $35 million into the company last May. Despite raising $930 million in a combination of debt and equity financing since its founding in 2016, the company was acquired by Empower, a San Francisco-based underwriter, in April.

There is also Flexport. The logistics company reached no. 8 on Inc’s list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in America in 2018, and late last year acquired the remaining assets of Convoy, a trucking logistics company and previously one of its biggest competitors. Both companies were beneficiaries of the boom in digital logistics management. Convoy had raised over $1 billion in venture funding, including $260 million in a single round in April, 2022. To be sure, a coming spike in startup M&A had been predicted as late as last October. Observing the downturn in funding, the international law firm Foley & Lardner offered advice to prospective startup clients dealing with the climate: “What’s the best way to be an acquisition target? It usually means having a longstanding commercial relationship with the buyer where the buyer can assess your startup’s utility and track record,” the firm recommended.