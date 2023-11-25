The Biggest Business Fails of 2023

Let’s begin with the obvious: FTX was the biggest business disaster of 2023, and it wasn’t even close. A crypto industry darling worth $32 billion at its peak turned out to be a conduit for fraud. The company went bankrupt in a matter of days after Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder of Binance and a would-be acquirer, blew a hole in FTX’s balance sheet by liquidating its own holdings of FTX’s cryptocurrency, known as FTT tokens. When the value of FTT crashed, so did FTX, bringing multiple other businesses down with it–including BlockFi, which was No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 in 2022. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

While going belly up like FTX–or WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 in November–fits the purest form of failure, a business faceplant can encompass so much more. PR blunders, managerial missteps, self-driving cars gone rogue, and, uh, dead monkeys (yes, read on) qualify for this list.

These are the cautionary tales from the year in business. And while running a company can be extremely challenging for anyone, running one into the ground at least provides instruction in how not to handle those challenges. Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank dissolved in chaos in March, on the heels of a bank run that saw customers yank $42 billion in deposits within 48 hours. A longtime home for venture capitalists and startups, SVB was brought to its knees by higher interest rates and its inability to manage duration risk in its bond portfolio. As the VC market dried up this year, startups began siphoning funds from SVB to finance their operations. When the bank announced to investors that it needed to raise $2.25 billion to account for its liquidity issues, customers got massively spooked.

FDIC eventually took control bringing SVB’s 40-year run to a disastrous end. Fortunately, the government agency reimbursed all customers–even those owed more than the traditional deposit limit of $250,000. First Republic and Signature Bank also collapsed during the crisis. In a congressional hearing, Mike Roffler, former chief executive of First Republic, attributed his bank’s demise to “contagion.” JP Morgan Chase’s Bogus Startup Acquisition

Every entrepreneur loves a startup-makes-big-exit story. This is why Charlie Javice, founder of now-shuttered college financial aid startup Frank, had the makings of a celebrity entrepreneur when she sold her company to JP Morgan Chase for $175 million in 2021.

Flash forward to January 2023, and the giant bank had shuttered Frank. JPMorgan said Frank had inflated its customer count by nearly four million after Javice hired a data scientist to create millions of fake accounts, CNBC reported. The caper was part of a ploy to get JPMorgan to pay a large sum for Frank and for Javice to personally enrich herself, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in an April complaint charging Javice with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy. While JPMorgan can surely stomach the $175 million hit, it raised the issue of why a supposedly sophisticated global bank could get so badly hoodwinked. AMC’s pricing fiasco

AMC tried to make attending a movie similar to selecting an airline seat. It was a bold plan for a struggling company that had recently become a meme stock. Apparently, AMC had not taken note of the fact that people hate airlines. The company’s Sightline plan sought to charge different prices for different seats within theaters based on their proximity to the screen and other factors, which seriously irked customers. A pilot program in select cities demonstrated just how miserable of a fumble the idea was and AMC canceled Sightline in July.

Self-driving disaster It was a tough year for driverless taxis roaming the mazy hills of San Francisco. Cruise, owned by General Motors, had been testing autonomous vehicles in the city for years. In 2022, Cruise won regulatory approval to implement a limited driverless taxi service in the city; but in October, a Cruise vehicle was involved in an accident and dragged a pedestrian 20 feet. Compounding Cruise’s predicament, officials from the DMV told The New York Times that Cruise initially didn’t explain that the accident involved a pedestrian being dragged while trapped underneath the driverless car. Nor was this the first incident involving its autonomous autos in San Francisco: The city’s fire department had complained that its driverless cars would regularly hamper the routes of emergency service vehicles. The service was suspended indefinitely by the California DMV in October and Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigned from the company a month later under a cloud of controversy following the accident.

Reddit revolt In June, Reddit users revolted over a new policy to charge third-party app developers a fee to access the site’s applied programming interface (API). Given Reddit’s user-driven culture and democratic ethos, the move was decried by hardcore users, many of whom employed third-party apps they said offer a better user experience than Reddit’s.

Moderators took down many of the site’s most bustling subreddits in protest. This was after the company’s valuation was slashed by 41 percent by Fidelity.

The plan was the product of growing pains: Reddit filed a confidential S-1 in December 2021 with the SEC but needed to show investors and regulators that it could earn money–not just play host to viral threads and debate. CEO Steve Huffman also mentioned that tapping into the A.I. boom was part of the directive, mentioning the fees would be levied for firms like OpenAI, which regularly trawls Reddit to train its chatbots for free. Redditors felt that it all flew in the face of what made the site so special, but eventually, the rebellion flamed out and the fees went into effect on July 1.

Elon Musk’s dead monkey problem Between his chaotic stewardship of X (formerly Twitter) and accusations that the self-driving technology developed by Tesla might not be very revolutionary at all, one might argue that Elon Musk has had a terrible, no good, very bad year.

Add murdered monkeys to the list. Veterinary records indicate that 12 monkeys died while subjected to brain implants by Musk’s startup Neuralink, which is attempting to develop computerized brain implants for people. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine obtained the records through a lawsuit, and in a letter urged the SEC to investigate Musk and Neuralink for securities fraud. The offense? Claiming on X that the monkeys’ deaths had nothing to do with the brain implants.