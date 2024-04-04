The Biggest Venture Funding Category in Q1 Wasn’t AI

As hype continues to swirl around generative AI , the big money–at least in the first quarter of 2024–went not to AI but to healthcare and biotech.

In the first three months of the year, healthcare and biotech accrued $15.7 billion, narrowly beating out AI, according to new data from Crunchbase .

Global funding reached $66 billion in Q1, with healthcare and biotech companies picking up 24 percent of the total. By contrast, AI companies raised $11.4 billion, or 17 percent of the global expenditure. Year-over-year, funding slumped overall in Q1: In the first quarter of 2023, global funding reached $82.1 billion, which is a decline of 20 percent, Crunchbase notes.

Among the notable startups in biotech is San Diego-based Mirador Therapeutics, which raised $400 million in a Series A round in March. The company focuses on developing medicines for people with immune deficiencies. Major deals have continued into the early days of April, according to Fierce Biotech, an industry publication. Diagonal Therapeutics, a developer of antibody therapies, and Alterome Therapeutics, which treats oncological diseases, raised $128 million and $132 million this week, respectively.