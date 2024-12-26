The 5 Most Anticipated IPOs of 2025

Investors, analysts, and founders could probably use a dose of optimism: The past couple years have been a sobering drag compared with the record year of 2021, when 1,035 companies went public. In 2024, 216 companies have entered the public markets. It’s a slimmer number by comparison, but the amount of money raised by some companies was impressive: The Nasdaq had a banner year, with 171 IPOs raising $22.7 billion.

And not all IPOs have been busts, post launch. The IPO of ServiceTitan, a Glendale, California-based provider of customer relationship management software, saw initial shares priced at $71 burst to $101 on their first day of trading earlier this month. There are some early rumblings about which companies might make the leap into vaunted three-letter-territory with an IPO. Klarna, the Swedish fintech company, already filed its confidential prospectus, for example. Other companies might be buoyed by a second Donald Trump administration’s promised deregulation agenda, which is almost certainly going to defang oversight of certain areas, such as crypto. Trump’s campaign was showered with tech money, from crypto companies and CEOs such as Elon Musk, who became a campaign surrogate. While there’s plenty of room for unknowns—like those from the crypto world—some IPO hopefuls next year are about what you’d expect. There’s a clear fintech flavor, for instance. Here are five companies voted most likely to IPO in the new year.

Chime The San Francisco-based Chime is a fintech company that offers to cut much of the red tape and fees associated with traditional banks. Chime’s services have no overdraft or foreign transaction fees, for instance. It was last valued at $21 billion during the peak market frenzy of 2021, and recently tapped Morgan Stanley to underwrite its IPO for 2025, multiple outlets reported. Chime earns money more like a traditional credit company, by taking interchange fees on transactions (1.15 to 3.15 percent), not a bad model to mimic, given Mastercard’s 44 percent net profit margin. It filed confidential paperwork with the SEC on December 18, according to a Bloomberg report. Stripe Stipe has waffled on its IPO prospects before. In February, the Dublin and San Francisco-based company announced a tender offer for equity-holding employees, which valued the 15-year-old fintech firm at $65 billion. Allowing employees to offload their shares on the secondary markets suggests that Stripe is comfortable staying private. The company has taken in $9 billion in venture funding since its founding in 2010. Co-founder and president John Collison was asked about the company’s exit plans earlier this year and was characteristically nondescript. “Probably at some point,” he wagered, noncommittally to Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein. Even if there aren’t plans officially in the works, Stripe will be closely watched by the Street this year. Klarna Klarna has been sitting on the IPO sidelines and making lots of noise about streamlining its business with AI. The Swedish fintech promises digital payments for e-commerce and allows customers to use a buy-now-pay later plan. In September, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna would replace certain enterprise software tools with AI and recent announcements seem to indicate the company has leaned more heavily into the AI gambit. Earlier this month, Siemiatowski led investors through an earnings presentation via an AI doppelganger of himself. He also claimed that the company stopped hiring more than a year ago because it can now automate so much of its daily operations with AI.

Which is to say, using emerging technology to conceivably make operations leaner is precisely what investors want to see. Last month, the company reported half-year revenue of $1.2 billion, an increase of 27 percent from a year ago. Databricks Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said in December that “it’s dumb to IPO this year.” He was citing the regulatory and political uncertainty of an election year, which is fair enough. “The earliest theoretical possibility of an IPO would be next year [2025], and then there’s lock-up periods, so it would just be too long of a period for employees to get liquidity,” Ghodsi said at Axios’s AI Summit. Ghodsi was being interviewed as part of the media company’s annual conference on AI investment and innovation. He said that investment in the technology is currently at its “peak.” Databricks, a maker of cloud-based data analytics and AI products, isn’t hurting for capital. The company raised a whopping $10 billion in Series J funding, at a $62 billion valuation, earlier this month. Apart from the most recent round, Databricks’s long list of investors include VC’s heaviest hitters, such as Tiger Global, Thrive Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz, which led Databricks’s $400 million Series F in 2019. Ben Horowitz sits on the company’s board. Ghodsi may be in no hurry to exit, but going public at its current valuation would generate a lot of returns for his investors.