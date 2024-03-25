The Volunteer Moderators Who Helped Reddit Grow Into a Giant Are Now a Concern for Investors

Reddit Inc. signage during the company’s IPO on the floor of the NYSE on March 21, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Reddit grew into a content behemoth largely thanks to its volunteer content moderators, who monitor specific chat forums (known as subreddits) for posts that violate the site’s rules.

The unpaid network of moderators are chief among the concerns some analysts have for Reddit as it begins life as a public company, Reuters reported, citing Julian Klymochko, chief investment officer at Accelerate Financial Technologies.

For any freemium business, the question of moderation is relevant. How Reddit handles its particularities should be instructive for entrepreneurs more generally. For a recent example of how such a scenario can play out, Josh White, professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, points to the flight of advertisers from X (formerly Twitter) after Elon Musk purchased the platform and slashed many of the company’s moderation and hate speech policies. Internal documents at X were revealed by the New York Times last November, noting that 200 companies had either curtailed or were considering pulling advertising from the platform, in what the company projected could amount to $75 million in lost ad revenue. X generated $600 million via ads in each of the first three quarters of 2023, compared with over $1 billion earned in ad revenue per quarter in 2022, Bloomberg reported last December.

Speaking to the publication, Klymochko said Reddit’s moderation policies are basically like “relying on unpaid labor when the company has nearly a billion dollars in revenue.”

The company’s moderation tactics have grown more robust since the site’s early days as a bastion of free expression that often veered into problematic territory. In 2015, for example, Reddit instituted its first anti-harassment protocols, a year after the “Gamergate” saga–a harassment campaign against women in the video game industry–ballooned on the site. Reddit, which netted revenue of $804 million and a total loss of $90 million last year, makes repeated mention of content moderation concerns on its IPO prospectus. Chief among those risks are the individualized vetting protocols that vary from subreddit to subreddit: “We rely on our communities to self-organize and supplement our site-wide rules by devising their own rules that are tailored to the unique circumstances of their particular community,” the filing states.

The filing also mentions moderation risks regarding misinformation, disinformation, problematic posts that aren’t deleted in a timely manner, and failing to recognize problematic posts and differentiate them from permissible ones.

There are around 60,000 volunteer moderators, and they have a large area to monitor: Across 100,000 subreddits, the site maintained 73 million daily active unique visits in the final three months of 2023, the company’s S-1 maintains. A stuttering moderation approach could lead to an advertising exodus, White says to Inc. “You see some 98 percent of Reddit’s current revenue is coming from advertising. If they had something that was incredibly offensive, and had a lot of publicity, you could expect those advertisers to potentially pull out of the platform,” White says. According to Reddit’s S-1, the company netted $788 million in advertising revenue last year.

Harmful content, or even an episode like last summer’s user-rebellion over Reddit’s decision to charge independent web developers for access to its application programming interface, can spook advertisers and tank a company’s stock. “You’ll see a big stock price response,” White says, “and that’s what attorneys look for in class action lawsuits. They say, ‘You had something wrong with your platform: You lost advertisers. As a result, the stock price dropped precipitously. And so now we have a securities class action.'”