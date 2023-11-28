The Year IPOs Fell to Earth

Consider 2023 the year of a much needed reality check after the IPO watershed year of 2021.

Initial public offerings are a coronation of sorts for entrepreneurs who have probably been to hell and back. For their trouble, executives can ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to roaring applause as confetti drops from the ceiling. Celebrating an IPO can feel a lot like winning a game show.

Such celebrations this year have been short-lived.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It’s been another sobering chapter following the IPO bonanza of 2021, when a record 1,035 companies achieved the milestone, according to Stock Analysis. This year, 142 companies have gone public, including Arm, a chip designer bankrolled by Softbank, and Cava, a casual lunchtime purveyor of salads and grain bowls. That’s down 18 percent from the 174 firms that had IPO’d by this time last year. Why the lull? Macroeconomic conditions are sowing doubt among investors and founders: the key 10-year T-bill, the basis for many loans, yielded about 1.5 percent in early 2021, but rate hikes by the Federal Reserve’s inflation hawks drove the 10-year to around 5 percent recently. The Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and memestocks of 2021 have been replaced by a volatile stock market for the most part, despite the S&P’s recent rally. And for a long while, fears of a looming recession dominated the economic picture.

Still, every year IPOs offer lessons. For firms hoping to make the jump in the near future, profitability and growth are two of the biggest factors on the minds of analysts and investors, Gené Teare, senior data editor at Crunchbase News, tells Inc.

Here are some significant takeaways from the IPO market in 2023. SPACs get whacked

Blank check companies queuing up for their public debuts made 2021 a watershed year for back-door IPOs. In total, 613 SPACs were listed in 2021, according to Nasdaq, because broader conditions favored a move into public markets for all companies ready to take the jump. Among the notable SPACS that year was Lucid Group, a developer of electric vehicles that merged with Churchill Capital Corp IV to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at an IPO valuation of $2 billion. Importantly, SPACs aren’t necessarily subject to the same measure of regulatory scrutiny that most companies get, Teare says. “It was an easier way to go public. There was less scrutiny–you were merging with an existing entity, and then you’re a public company,” she says.

But simply being a SPAC didn’t confer success. Despite being a phenomenon of the time, SPACs weren’t spared from the poor performance of the broader public market that marked 2022. As a result, the SPAC train derailed this year.

“A lot of those listings have done very poorly. It’s because the SPACs, broadly, as a class, along with the rest of the IPO market, have not done well,” she explains. “That’s why these SPAC IPO markets have pretty much shuttered as well.” Birkenstock takes an ancient brand public

Birkenstock’s IPO seemingly had plenty of potential. Thanks to an unlikely Hollywood boost when Margot Robbie wore a pair of the sandals in Barbie, it appeared the brand made famous by the Woodstock generation finally got some mainstream cachet to excite 21st-century investors, and jockey with the likes of Nike and Adidas. But even Barbie couldn’t save Birkenstock. The German sandal-maker, founded in 1774, went public 249 years later on the NYSE for an initial $46 a share, valuing the company at $9 billion. Despite centuries of brand equity, it was a lackluster market debut: Birkenstock raised $1.48 billion on the day but closed at $40.20 a share, knocking its valuation down to $7.55 billion.

Instacart’s disaster IPO Instacart helped introduce the gig economy to groceries, and as a venture-backed firm from Silicon Valley, may have seemed like the second coming of DoorDash.

The company went public in September, but its first week of trading left much to be desired. Instacart’s $30 offering price popped on its debut, climbing 40 percent to open at $42, CNBC reported. But the stock slid 11 percent by the closing bell on its second day, ending its debut at $33.70. By Wednesday, the slide accelerated, with the shares closing at $30. Since then, its share price cratered even further, with the stock currently trading around $25. Instacart’s public debut was a reality check: Valued at $39 billion in 2021, the company entered the public market at $9 billion.

Instacart’s timing could hardly have been worse: During the pandemic, the company filled a void by providing grocery delivery when people were scared to leave their homes. Now, Instacart is more indulgence than necessity and the field is more crowded: Uber and DoorDash deliver groceries, as do some grocery chains like Walmart and Target. That can translate to a sputtering stock performance, Teare says, because Instacart’s sales volume continues to lag relative to its pandemic performance. “Even though their revenue was growing, their deal volume was not,” Teare explains.

Instacart’s IPO story points to a broader theme for other companies eyeing an eventual public push: “Companies need to show profitability, or a path to profitability–is what we hear from analysts in this market.” These companies, also, as Teare notes, need to demonstrate a path for growth. “The fact that the Instacart stock has done [poorly] is an indication that [its] growth story is not as clear for public market investors.” Klaviyo: A sign of the things to come?

A rare bright spot amid the market sluggishness was Klaviyo, a maker of automated marketing software. The company, which has featured on Inc’s Best Workplaces list the past four years running, debuted at $30 in September and closed its first day at $32.76 a share, ultimately raising $576 million.

It wasn’t a gangbuster opening by any means, but the stock’s performance has been relatively stable in the ensuing months, sliding to $24.93 in early November before rebounding to $29.27. This wouldn’t be all that notable if it didn’t have potential ramifications for similar companies in the coming year. Many have pointed out that Klaviyo could break the logjam for future SaaS businesses looking to go public in 2024. And unlike, say, a 250-year-old sandal-maker, Klaviyo has exhibited sustained growth in recent years, a story investors can buy into. Earlier this month, the company announced third-quarter revenue of $175.8 million, or a year-over-year growth rate of 48 percent.