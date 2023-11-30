This Entrepreneur Grew His Company Nearly 300 Percent in 3 Years by Sending Cold Emails

Michael Ly is no stranger to taking a shot in the dark.

Traditional networking strategies might entail glad handing at trade shows or spending on a bloated advertising budget. But Ly, the 42-year-old CEO of the accounting service Reconciled, prefers to rely on cold email blasts to prospective clients to expand his business.

The strategy has proved resoundingly effective: After launching in 2016, the Burlington, Vermont-based Reconciled landed at No. 1,983 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year growth rate of 282 percent. The company also hit this list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2022, landing at No. 1,772. Reconciled is still a lean operation, with 50 team members across the U.S. and South America, even as its client roster has swelled from 150 to 450 in the past three years. To what does Ly attribute his company’s success? A well-crafted email pitch and an obsessive willingness to record–like with an iPhone’s voice recorder app or camera–everything from sales calls to training exercises, so all teams are clear on how to execute on a given task.

Here are his three tips for engineering fast growth. Keep it simple

A lot of founders and CEOs today want to position themselves as talking heads and content creators to rack up business. Ly would rather land in someone’s inbox.

“Instead of trying to compete online, where you’ve got to create a ton of content and spend a lot of money on Google or Facebook ads, we said, ‘Let’s just go straight to the source,'” he tells Inc. In the age of aggressive spam filters and ever-evolving phishing scams, Ly has found a way to rise above the fray and get a clear message across. “Our simple language is ‘Do you need help with bookkeeping? Do you need accounting services?'”

Living in the oft-frenetic world of owning a business, lots of entrepreneurs forget about the smaller, simpler housekeeping tasks, like making sure their money is accounted for and that all of their paperwork is properly filed with the IRS. Asking these simple questions can help put scatterbrained entrepreneurs at ease, Ly argues. Make volume your friend

Reconciled reaches out to between 20,000 and 30,000 small businesses a month, using an outbound email distribution platform called Growbots to help source the contact information of prospective clients.

For founders looking to create new leads, Ly recommends being proactive in finding clients, rather than hoping new business miraculously winds up in your lap. “How do you build an outbound engine to reach people to let you let them know that you exist?” Catalog the crucial

Perhaps you’ve heard a few leaders sing the praises of time management. Ly makes sure there is no time wasted as Reconciled goes through administrative procedures that typically drain an organization of time and money. Ly’s rule of thumb? The CEO should record themselves on sales calls, or as they train new hires in specific job functions, so they have a specialized blueprint for everyone in the company to follow. He says leaders typically fall into a trap of thinking that only they understand how to sell the product they invented or the company they founded. Not so, according to Ly. “If you record your first 100 sales calls, all of a sudden you have 100 training videos for your first sales hire.”

It’s simple math, but Ly insists the rigorous documentation enables a company to systematize its most effective approach. It’s a way of minimizing mistakes.