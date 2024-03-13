VCs Eye Decacorns as the Pathway to Easiest Returns, but Decacorns Are Rare

Venture capital is at a crossroads, with many of the field’s luminaries approaching retirement or moving onto different projects within tech, according to a New York Times report.

Among the investors bowing out are Reid Hoffman of Greylock, who has largely pivoted to running an AI company called Inflection, and Michael Moritz, former chairman of Sequoia Capital. Throughout the last 15 years, they helped bankroll an influential crop of tech companies, including Meta, Open AI, and Airbnb.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But the economics of the VC game are changing, and with that the players and the objectives. Amid higher interest rates, investors need to hunt down potential decacorns — or companies valued at $10 billion or more — to generate a sizeable return, Renata Quintini, an investor at Renegade Partners, told the Times: “If you want to return three times your fund, then a unicorn isn’t sufficient.” The sentiment was echoed by Aileen Lee, founder and managing partner of Cowboy Ventures, in an interview with Inc. in 2023: “For a lot of investors and founders who raise hundreds of millions of dollars, surpassing unicorn status is just one milestone on the way to delivering success for their investors,” she explained. Lee coined the term “unicorn” in 2013.

Data from Crunchbase showcases the daunting reality facing venture capital firms, chiefly in respect to companies with massive valuations: The emergence of unicorns — or companies valued at $1 billion or more — remains much lower than the pandemic-era highs of 2021, when a record 787 were minted globally, according to data from Dealroom, which tracks venture capital investment. Unicorn numbers stayed relatively flat year-over-year between February 2023 and 2024, Crunchbase data indicates: Last month, 10 unicorns were minted globally, compared with seven last year.

Unicorns were once a rarity, but now there are 1,200 across the globe, according to CB Insights, which tracks investment in private companies. Decacorns are more elusive, meaning that the lucrative exits VCs seek comprise a small group of companies. Currently, there are 34 companies valued at $10 billion or higher based in the U.S., among them household names such as SpaceX ($125 billion), Stripe ($50 billion), Juul ($38 billion), and the IPO-bound Reddit ($10 billion), according to Crunchbase’s Unicorn Tracker. Some VCs have suggested that generative AI will birth a new cadre of decacorns. Of course, not all decacorns will turn a profit, which will likely hinder their chances on the public markets — if they ever get there. The fintech startup Brex, for example, laid off 11 percent of its staff in 2022 — the same year it crossed the decacorn threshold at a valuation of $12.3 billion. Then in January, it laid off another 20 percent of its workforce, after The Information revealed its staggering burn rate of $17 million a month.