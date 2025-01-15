Wildfires in L.A.: Where Small-Business Owners Can Find Aid, Even If Insurers Are Squeezed 

Despite insurers’ retrenchment in California, the onus is still on them to make their claimants whole, an insurance industry watchdog says.

For businesses that have been damaged or wiped out by the wildfires that have scorched greater Los Angeles for a week, there is an overwhelming sense of grief. Nearly 40,000 acres have burned and tens of thousands of people have been displaced. California’s state fire agency, Cal Fire, estimates that more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed and at least two dozen people have perished.

Many business and home owners now face a looming battle with insurance companies, many of which have fled California or offered reduced coverage in recent years as destructive weather became more common. Except it isn’t certain that even those with insurance will be entirely covered for their losses. The state government’s insurance program is stretched, with only $377 million currently available for claims that will likely crest into the billions. The private insurance market also faces a squeeze: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs estimate claims will amount to $40 billion when all damage is accounted for. For those lucky small-business owners whose properties have been spared, now is a good time to review their current policies, Doug Heller, the director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America, explains to Inc. “It’s the right moment to look at your policy and imagine a total catastrophe and figure out if your policy is going to carry you through,” he says. “It’s a moment to sit down with a lawyer you know, who can help you understand the nuances of the contract.” Although some small companies may be understandably desperate for funds, there are some nuances to understand when it comes to getting assistance. That includes the likelihood of federal disaster relief, mutual aid provided by industry trade associations, and of course, your current insurance policy.

For instance, crowdfunding may be an obvious solution, but there’s a catch. Scores of campaigns have cropped up on GoFundMe for families who lost their homes as well as small businesses. Keep in mind, though, that assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be limited when aid has already been collected via another source, such as insurance or GoFundMe. “Just like we can’t give you money for your vehicle that you get from any other source like insurance, we can’t do it for GoFundMe, either,” Brandi Thompson, a FEMA public affairs officer, told the local news site LAist. “That’s the challenge. It really has to do with how people explain their needs on GoFundMe.” For those without insurance, Thompson’s directive is especially important. And even as L.A. wrangles disaster relief at the state and federal levels, Heller says it’s critical to consider how public policy can help the city prevent another catastrophe. “How do we fund loss prevention and resilience on the front end so that we are better prepared to mitigate losses before the next wildfire comes? It’s much cheaper to spend money to prevent loss than it is to spend money rebuilding after a loss,” he says.

Of course, the Small Business Administration will provide low-interest loans to applicable businesses. The federal government has a list of resources for various forms of disaster assistance. The onus is still on insurers to hold up their end of the bargain—and oddly enough, the industry’s recent retrenchment in California might help them do that. Giant wildfires in the state in both 2017 and 2018 produced billions in insurance claims. The insurance companies were able to recover some of those staggering losses in 2019, when Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) paid them $11 billion. The utility was found liable for the Camp Fire in Northern California as faulty electrical equipment sparked the blaze. Heller believes the example serves as precedent. Despite companies like State Farm greatly curtailing new policies in the state last year, California’s market has helped the industry stay profitable as other natural disasters in the Midwest and Florida caused an uptick in claims. “They relied on California’s profitability for the past several years to keep them up, to help them through all of the windstorms and hailstorms that they were dealing with in the Midwest, which are orders of magnitude more disastrous than [past] wildfires have been,” Heller says.