Could the Crypto Vote Help Elect Trump? Mark Cuban Says Yes

The billionaire investor attended a discussion with a Biden administration official and other lawmakers to sway the White House’s stance on crypto regulation.

Even before Joe Biden‘s faltering performance in June’s presidential debate, Mark Cuban had been pointing to a niche policy issue that he believes could torpedo the president’s chances of retaining the White House in November.

In May, the billionaire investor noted that cryptocurrency — and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s hawkish stance on the industry — could tip the scales toward a second Donald Trump administration.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Cuban wrote on X in May: If @joebiden loses, there is a good chance you will be able to thank @GaryGensler and the @NewYork_SEC

Crypto is a mainstay with younger and independent voters. Gensler HAS NOT PROTECTED A SINGLE INVESTOR AGAINST FRAUD. Since the beginning of Biden’s term, the crypto industry has birthed numerous scandals and financial implosions, including the collapse of trading platform FTX and subsequent incarceration of its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Under SEC chair Gary Gensler, the agency sued the crypto exchange Coinbase last year for operating illegally in the U.S. Slightly before Biden took office, the agency sued blockchain developer Ripple in 2020 for selling unregistered securities. In total, the SEC has brought 173 enforcement actions against crypto companies since 2013, Cornerstone Research found in January.

Crypto trade groups — and investors like Cuban — see this as an existential threat to the industry’s survival and growth. Sometimes, they’ve fought back: Earlier this year, the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas sued the SEC over a February rule change that expanded the agency’s interpretation of securities dealers. Cuban’s faith in crypto hasn’t budged, despite the industry’s scandals and volatility. He presumably carried a defiant attitude into a closed door meeting with a senior Biden administration official on Wednesday, in discussions meant to reconcile differences over regulating crypto. According to a Fox News report, Cuban attended alongside other industry executives and advocates who see current oversight as an impediment to crypto’s growth and innovation. Anita Dunn, a senior White House official, attended the event with pro-crypto lawmakers Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Joe Neguse (D-CO) and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Ro Khanna, a Democrat Congressman from Silicon Valley, co-hosted the event alongside Cuban.

The feeling among prominent Democrats who support crypto: Biden’s campaign and the broader party ticket could be losing ground to Republicans, as a voting bloc concerned primarily with digital currency slips away.

“While Republicans have adopted this issue — even putting it into their platform this week — Democrats continue to lag, and it will hurt them in November. But it’s never too late to change course,” Justin Slaughter, policy director at the crypto-focused venture firm Paradigm, told Inc. There is increasing urgency to Cuban’s remarks from May as the clock ticks toward November. Trump has already agreed to speak at the Bitcoin Conference later this month, which is part of a broader GOP attempt to woo the crypto set, which includes around 17 percent of U.S. adults, according to Pew research. The 2024 GOP platform says that a Republican administration would “end Democrats’ unlawful and unAmerican Crypto crackdown,” and “defend the right to mine Bitcoin, and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their Digital Assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control.”

Previously, Trump called crypto a “scam,” but with crypto groups orchestrating a political influence campaign, his views appear to have changed.

The Super Political Action Committee Fairshake, composed mainly of venture capitalists and crypto company executives, has amassed the second biggest war chest of any political donor this year, with $177 million dedicated to electing crypto-friendly candidates. So far, it has primarily focused on defeating Democrats, spending close to $12.2 million in various races, according to campaign finance tracker Open Secrets. Trump has also been ingratiating himself with Silicon Valley figures who have drifted rightward in their political leanings. Last month, he appeared on All In, a podcast hosted by venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg. Sacks, a famous investor in tech unicorns such as Uber and Airbnb, has become accustomed to posting critical tirades about Democrats on X, but has stopped short of endorsing a political candidate in 2024. Trump’s appearance on the podcast would suggest that Republicans are taking Silicon Valley’s culture warriors seriously.

On Wednesday, Cuban offered some management advice to the Biden administration. “You all have permission to quote me saying that Biden should fire Gary Gensler,” Cuban reportedly said at the meeting’s end, according to Fox.

Cuban didn’t respond to Inc.‘s request for comment. While the power of a crypto voting bloc remains to be seen in action, industry observers have previously cast doubt on it making a meaningful difference in the election. “Candidates are going to start looking for policy positions that are going to win them votes. And crypto does not look like it’s going to be on anyone’s top of the radar in that context,” Yesha Yadav, a department chair at Vanderbilt University Law School, told Inc. late last year.