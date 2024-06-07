Women-Led Startups Grabbed 25 Percent of Venture Funding in 2023

Money flowing to women-led startups in the U.S. spiked to record levels last year, and it’s largely thanks to the sector of the moment: generative AI.

Across 2023, startups with at least one female founder netted $34.7 billion, up more than eight percent from $32 billion in 2022, according to new data from Crunchbase. Nearly a quarter–or 24 percent–of all funding to U.S. companies in 2023 was taken in by a startup with at least one female co-founder. That’s a spike from 2022, when 15 percent of venture funding went to women-led startups.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Of course, the rebound–and the milestone metric–is colored by the surge in funding to AI companies: Among the $34 billion amassed by women-led startups in 2023, $21 billion went to companies building AI products. Women hold notable executive positions and are co-founders of many of AI’s biggest startups: Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI employees and siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei, netted $6.5 billion in 2023 from Amazon and other investors.

Last year wasn’t a landmark in terms of the total dollar amount received by women startups, however. In 2021, the biggest year in VC funding history, $47.6 billion went to female-led companies–14 percent of the total splashed across U.S. startups that year, Crunchbase notes.

Founders depending on the venture market might need to acquaint themselves with the concept of rose-tinted glasses. The AI avalanche could be obscuring an otherwise languid market. AI companies raised 40 percent of all venture funding in May, Crunchbase found earlier this month. One round was particularly striking: Elon Musk’s xAI, which is building a chatbot called Grok, received $6 billion in one round alone. Startups on the hunt for funding are regularly shoehorning AI into their products and pitch decks, even when AI isn’t a core piece of the business, VCs told Inc last month. The key for anyone building AI tools is to think about durability, Amias Gerety, a partner at the fintech investor QED, explained.