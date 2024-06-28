Immigrant Employees Are a Growing Force in the Labor Market. Here’s How to Support Them

Farrah Moussallati Sibai makes a point of hiring foreign-born workers for her Austin-based Mediterranean food brand Afia.

“I’m not a refugee myself, but I really empathize with a lot of the pain and struggle they’ve gone through,” Moussallati Sibai says. “I’ve lost children–I lost everything in my home in Syria. I had to start fresh, from the ground up, in a new country. And we use my mother-in-law’s generational recipes; she had hours to pack her life in a bag before the border in Syria closed.”

Today, the 27-person Afia team includes refugees from Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine: Half of the manufacturing staff are refugees. “Refugees are extremely hard working,” Moussallati Sibai says. “I have yet to have a refugee who hasn’t put their all in it. They care. They put in the hours and the effort.”

“The American workforce is shrinking; the population is shrinking,” says Victor Narro, a project director for the UCLA Labor Center, noting that despite immigrant workers’ increasing importance to the economy, these workers are often exploited, and not afforded sufficient protections or support from their employers. “We’re going to have to figure out a way to integrate immigrant workers into the economy–in a way that treats them with dignity and respect–in order for the economy to continue to thrive,” Narro says. Supporting your foreign-born team members doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s where to start.

Institute an Open-Door Policy To Moussallati Sibai, support for foreign-born workers starts with an open door. “It’s important they feel as if they can come to us,” she says. “When employees do come, I’ll ask them, ‘What’s been going on? Is everything good?’ And at that point, they’re able to just open up and say, ‘You know what, I may need your help.'”

Many foreign-born workers have never had to navigate insurance policies, Moussallati Sibai says. Some of her conversations simply focus on clarifying the company’s benefits and how employees can access them. Others center on “everyday life stuff.”

As the business grows, consider developing HR and department leaders capable of offering similar support. Margarita Womack, a Colombia native and founder of the Washington, D.C.-based frozen empanadas brand MasPanadas, held the majority of these conversations herself when she started the company. As the team expanded, she began relying on two managers to help serve as points of contact for her 100-person team, all but one of whom are immigrants or refugees from Latin America. Connect Employees to Key Resources

You may not be able to personally walk a foreign-born employee step-by-step through the process of navigating public transportation or finding a place to stay, says Moussallati Sibai, but you can offer them “the tools [they need] to be able to reach their final goal.” Moussallati Sibai connects new hires with local refugee agencies as well as realtor acquaintances who speak both English and Arabic; Womack has connected her employees with local nonprofits offering ESL classes as well as courses on wellness and financial literacy. Narro also suggests connecting foreign-born employees with worker centers, which often focus on supporting immigrant workers within a specific industry.

Flexibility can help ensure employees are able to take advantage of these resources, Womack says. Some of the nonprofits in her area offer weekend courses, and the MasPanadas facility sometimes operates on weekends. “Whenever we had to work Saturdays, we would give them the opportunity to leave early and still pay them so they would be able to go,” she says of the employees who enrolled in the courses.

But you can also bring resources in-house, Womack says. “We brought in an immigration lawyer and had a discussion about all these aspects related to immigration,” she says. “We’ve had banks come in and talk to them, like, ‘This is how you open a bank account, and these are the advantages of a bank account.'” Get Creative to Break Down Language Barriers

Womack and Moussallati Sibai are bilingual and sometimes translate for their team members. But founders can’t always serve in that capacity. Technology can help fill the gap. Mateo Marietti, co-founder and CEO of New York City-based meal delivery platform CookUnity, uses tools like ChatGPT to collaborate with his 140 independent chef contractors. More than 40 percent of those chefs are immigrants and speak Spanish, French, or another language. “For the chef community, every conversation now is in at least two languages, and we’re super excited to leverage AI to make it in any language, eventually,” says Marietti.

AI tools can be particularly helpful when a timely translation is needed, says Moussallati Sibai: “Our head of production, she doesn’t speak Arabic. But she will many times go into ChatGPT or Google when we need something really quick.”

But when inclusivity is part of the company’s culture, says Moussallati Sibai, bridging communication gaps shows up in more organic ways. At Afia, Arabic is the second-most-common language after English; in the manufacturing facility, speakers play both Arabic and English songs. This helps workers from both backgrounds pick up words in the other language, Moussallati Sibai says. “I actually think, although there is a language barrier, they’re a lot closer to one another,” Moussallati Sibai says of her team. “They’ve had to figure out how to communicate with each other and help each other throughout the day.”