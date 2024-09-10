Report: Gender Pay Gap Worsened in 2023

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals the first statistically significant widening in the gender pay gap in two decades.

The gender pay gap isn’t closing anytime soon.

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, full-time female workers earned on average just 83 cents for every dollar paid to a White man in 2023, a slight dip from the 84 cents marked in the agency’s 2022 report. This represents the “first statistically significant” decrease in the ratio of female and male earnings since 2003, per the press release.

The gender pay gap has particularly worsened for women of color, the report showed. While Black women full-time workers earned 69 cents to every dollar earned by men in 2022, that dropped to 66 cents in 2023. Asian women full-time workers (not including Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders), who earned 98.6 cents to the dollar in 2022, were paid just 94 cents for every dollar men earned in 2023. The pay gap for Latina full-time workers held steady at about 58 cents to the dollar. Full-time White women workers, by comparison, earned about 80 cents for every dollar paid to men in both 2022 and 2023.

This year, the U.S. Census Bureau updated its approach to respondent privacy, which did lead to “additional rounding” for all estimates, the report noted.

Pay equity can be challenging for employers: In the 2024 Pay Equity Report from Beqom, a compensation management software platform, 34 percent of respondents said their organization does not have a pay equity strategy, even though 70 percent had conducted an internal pay analysis that revealed wage disparities. According to Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com, an internal pay analysis should be followed by comparisons of employee salaries to market rates, Inc. previously reported. And whether or not this comparison leads to any change in employees’ pay, Plunket said, the rationale behind their compensation should be communicated to them openly.