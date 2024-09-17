Amazon’s New RTO Mandate Has Some Employees Incensed

Some Amazon workers aren’t happy about the company’s newly announced in-office mandate. But that’s not the only risk to RTO pushes like this.

Amazon is bringing employees back to the office five days per week — and complaints came right on cue.

CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday that workers would be required to return to the office five days per week starting in January, as Inc. previously reported, after working at least three days in the office since February 2023. Jassy claimed that the increased in-office time would further strengthen the company’s culture, collaboration, and sense of connection, according to the announcement.

But some employees weren’t happy with the decision, according to a Business Insider story, which reported that several Amazon workers aired their concerns in an internal company Slack channel. “What ever happened to ‘Striving to be Earth’s Best Employer,'” one employee allegedly lamented. According to LinkedIn, one system development engineer for Amazon Web Services even signaled they were “open to work” on the platform following the announcement, saying, “If you have remote opportunities available, please message me. Nothing is off the table. I’d rather go back to school than work in an office again.”

Inc. reached out to Amazon for a comment on the alleged employee responses but did not immediately hear back.

The tech giant is not the only company to have strengthened in-office requirements this year. Other large employers, such as UPS and JPMorgan Chase, have called at least some employees back in office full-time. However, Amazon also isn’t the only company facing internal criticism for cracking down on remote work. Dell, for instance, announced a new policy in February requiring most workers to come into the office at least three days per week, or else face “trade-offs” in areas like promotions. Subsequently, the company’s employee net promoter score dropped from 62 to 48 percent, according to another BI report.

Indeed, some reports have identified potential risks with return-to-office mandates. One survey from Gartner released in January shared that RTO mandates particularly negatively impacted the “intent to stay” for high-performing employees. Another showed that senior leaders were more likely to quit, as well.