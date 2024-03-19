Going Remote Saved This PR Firm $90,000 a Year in Rent. So It Took the Team to Universal Studios

How one smart company used banked lease money to fund three key investments: making key hires, starting a new line of business, and building culture through meet-ups.

The office of Carve Communications was less than a year old when it permanently closed its doors. And that became a catalyst for the company’s growth.

As his team grew out of various co-working spaces, founder and CEO David Barkoe was proud that, in the summer of 2019, he was finally able to invest in a dedicated office for the nine employees of his Miami-based PR firm. The new digs had floor-to-ceiling windows, new desks, and a branded mural custom made by a local artist hanging at the entrance.

But in March 2020, Carve — like so many other companies — abruptly transitioned to remote work. A few months into the Covid-19 pandemic, Barkoe was struck by several key realizations: The team was operating at the same level — if not better — than when they were in the office; Barkoe could now hire talent from nearly anywhere as the team grew; and Carve was paying approximately $7,000 per month on a 12-month lease for space that may or may not become usable in the foreseeable future.

So Carve moved out. But first the company came to an agreement with their landlord: If a new tenant could be found before the lease was up, they could break it without penalty. Carve ultimately moved out a few months early.

That decision paid off, Barkoe says: Carve has continued to grow over 20 percent year-over-year in revenue and is now up to 20 employees. Barkoe’s decision to ditch the office isn’t as typical as you might think — just 7 percent of companies in a recent survey had a fully remote model, with more opting for hybrid or other flexible arrangements.

For Barkoe, the money saved on office space by going remote has allowed Carve to make three key investments in the business: 1. Hiring new talent

For instance: a senior-level director based in Austin who they hired away from Edelman, one of the largest PR firms in the world. With this hire, Carve gained a “level of experience that we hadn’t had before,” says Barkoe. 2. Developing new revenue streams

The company also built a content-focused team to produce bylined articles for clients, which, he adds, is now a “functioning, profitable line of business.” 3. Strengthening company culture

Perhaps most notably, Barkoe used the recuperated rent to build a stronger culture for his growing team with elaborate in-person get-togethers. Starting in 2021, Carve began hosting biannual team gatherings — one in the spring and one in December — flying the team into Miami or the Florida Keys or Austin for work and play.

“It just lets people connect in a new way, create new relationships,” says Barkoe. In December 2023, Barkoe took the Carve team to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with a quick pit-stop in Disney Springs for sushi and bottles of sake. “It didn’t even feel like co-workers,” says Aixa Bellido de Luna, an account supervisor, client and creator relations, at Carve. “It felt like we were just finally kicking back after really working hard all year long.”

Aside from these big biannual trips, Carve has also invested in other in-person meet-ups. For instance, when Stephanie McShane started as Carve’s associate vice president of enterprise and B2B tech in November, Carve flew her and some of her team members from Seattle to Miami for a “jam-packed” few days of team lunches, dinners, and face time.

“You can do so much with Zoom. You can do so much with Slack,” McShane says. “But that foundation of getting to see everybody I think just really set us up for success.” In her four months since starting at Carve, she says she’s already had three in-person meet-ups with her Carve team members. The company funds virtual gatherings too — from weekly virtual happy hours to special events, like pumpkin carving around Halloween. “There’s a joke around the office that I never say no,” Barkoe says. “Because I know if they’re asking me, it’s something that they want and that has value.”

In other words, he says, leaders should let their remote teams mold and shape the culture.