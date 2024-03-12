Hiring Woes Ease for Small-Business Owners — but Inflation Remains a Threat

Business owners still feel pretty pessimistic, but the worst of their worries may be fading.

For months, business owners have battled inflation and a tight labor market. Now, it seems some pressures might be easing — even if optimism remains low overall.

That’s according to the February report from the National Federation of Independent Business, which noted that the Small Business Optimism Index dropped to 89.4, marking the 26th month below the index’s 50-year average, despite notable progress.

In particular, the report indicates that small-business owners are having an “easier time attracting and retaining employees,” said NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg in a press release. Indeed, just 37 percent of owners reported job openings they couldn’t fill, the lowest reading since January 2021. Looking ahead, however, a net 12 percent planned to create new jobs over the next three months, which is the lowest number since May 2020.

And business owners filling open roles aren’t just finding more candidates but more of the right candidates. The percentage of small-businesses owners who listed labor quality as their most important problem dipped to 16 percent — the lowest reading since April 2020, nearly four years ago.

This finding reflects recent trends in the jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Recent readings show a still-strong labor market, but one that’s less competitive than in 2021 and 2022, according to experts. There’s one particularly stubborn measure, though: wage growth. That remained too high for the Federal Reserve’s liking in the latest jobs report and still weighs on business owners, according to the NFIB report. A net 35 percent of business owners said they raised compensation in the last three months, down from January but still inflationary, according to the report.

These aren’t the only high costs business owners are juggling, thanks to inflation — which ranked as the top concern for business owners in the February report. Fifty-four percent reported capital outlays in the last six months on things like new equipment, vehicles, and facilities. That’s down 5 points from January.