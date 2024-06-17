How the Best Workplaces Hacked Company Culture

CEO and founder Husein Sharaf took their candor to heart. He was encouraged by the positive feedback, of which there was plenty, but became laser-focused on answering these employee asks to build an even better culture. “If you survey staff, I think there’s an expectation that their feedback is actually heard,” Sharaf says. “So we take it very seriously.”

Within a year after reviewing the survey results, Sharaf’s team had made sweeping changes. The company switched health insurance providers to a more expensive choice, but still covered the cost. Workers can now find fresh fruit, protein bars, and zero-calorie sparkling water freely available in the office. And they now get training on best practices when they are promoted to a management role.