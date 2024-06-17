How the Best Workplaces Hacked Company Culture
In its eighth edition, the Best Workplaces list showcases the best in employee benefits and workplace culture despite widespread engagement woes.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Employees at Cloudforce–the National Harbor, Maryland-based tech consultancy–didn’t hold back their forthright feedback in the company’s year-end employee engagement survey in 2022.
They wanted a new health insurance provider with a larger network of doctors. They craved healthier complimentary snacks in the office. Managers wanted more formal training.
CEO and founder Husein Sharaf took their candor to heart. He was encouraged by the positive feedback, of which there was plenty, but became laser-focused on answering these employee asks to build an even better culture. “If you survey staff, I think there’s an expectation that their feedback is actually heard,” Sharaf says. “So we take it very seriously.”
Within a year after reviewing the survey results, Sharaf’s team had made sweeping changes. The company switched health insurance providers to a more expensive choice, but still covered the cost. Workers can now find fresh fruit, protein bars, and zero-calorie sparkling water freely available in the office. And they now get training on best practices when they are promoted to a management role.
Cloudforce and the 542 other companies honored in this year’s edition of Inc.’s Best Workplaces list demonstrate the power of listening and prioritizing workforce engagement to build thriving workplace cultures. They are a marked contrast to what’s taking place across the country, where employee engagement has taken a tumble, falling to an 11-year low in this year’s first quarter.
