How These Founders Beat the Odds to Build Multiple Inc. 5000 Companies

Fast growth isn’t easy. To make lightning strike more than once, these serial founders embraced novel strategies, mastered time management, and turned past lessons into actions.

Armir Harris didn’t set out to build two of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. But that’s what happened when he became hyper-focused on serving customers and staying scrappy, he says: “The pace of growth was a byproduct of that.”

In Harris’s case, one blastoff fueled the other. In 2013, he founded the Atlanta-based bus booking platform Shofur with $800. Four years later, he had grown the company to $12 million in revenue and it hit No. 21 on the Inc. 5000. His work with Shofur illuminated the lack of an efficient “operating system” for bus operators, he says.

So in 2018, Harris founded CharterUp, an Atlanta-based, “fully integrated” marketplace for booking that helps bus operators. That company ranked second on the list in 2023, growing 111,130 percent over the prior three years. Serial entrepreneurs are already rare, so serial Inc. 5000 honorees like Harris — founders who have built two or more companies that have ranked on the Inc. 5000 — are even fewer and farther between.

Brad Burns had a similar revelation after he founded Wayne Contracting, a Maryland Heights, Missouri-based construction management and general contracting company. (The company has been on the Inc. 5000 two times since its inception in 2014.)

When a client’s graphics installation unexpectedly went south, Burns’s company swooped in and saved the day. That experience showed Burns, now 45, how to leverage his network of installers in a new way. He subsequently co-founded Vizex Branding in 2019, which ranked No. 309 on the list last year. Michael Podolsky became CEO and co-founder of the online review platform PissedConsumer.com in 2006. He started his second company, the digital solutions and consulting company Wiserbrand, in 2015, after clients continually complimented his company’s own digital marketing. Both businesses — based in Woodmere, New York — landed on the list last year.

Other leaps might seem less intuitive. The founders of Soapbox, for instance, surprised investors when, after launching the Washington, D.C.-based personal care company in 2010, they wanted to acquire and build a Brooklyn-based condiment company, Bushwick Kitchen, in 2018. But co-founder Daniel Doll can still connect the dots: “You might have a different buyer, but the idea of putting sauce in the bottle is very similar to putting soap in a bottle.”

Here’s what these founders learned from their serial business successes: Don’t assume the same strategy (or structure) will work twice

When Doll and his co-founder and CEO, David Simnick, both now 36, were building Soapbox, they relied solely on brick-and-mortar retail. Then, in 2018, they were introduced to the founders of Bushwick Kitchen, who’d hit their stride selling condiments and sauces online. Doll and Simnick acquired the young company, seeing an opportunity to use their skills in consumer product goods to build and grow a new brand.

Very quickly, the serial founders knew that leaning heavily on a retail strategy wouldn’t work for their new business. Bushwick Kitchen offers unique flavors, like spicy honey, that act like a “key piece of furniture or an art piece that you design a room around,” as Doll describes it. And that uniqueness required a bit more education for the consumer.

“That was easier to do online because people were already looking for honey,” he says. So, Amazon became the primary driver of growth for the brand. “It was able to give them informative multimedia content — videos and pictures and things like that — which is a little bit more difficult to do with a retail setting.” Likewise, when Podolsky was building Wiserbrand 10 years ago, he knew that the playbook from PissedConsumer.com, a family-like team of about 40, wouldn’t work when it came to managing Wiserbrand. The new business, which would involve multiple websites, would need to scale.

That meant his second company needed a more traditional corporate structure, with multiple levels of management to facilitate effective communication. This learning curve wasn’t easy, particularly since many team members at Wiserbrand had come from PissedConsumer.com, where they’d grown accustomed to the family structure. “It required a little bit of venting, convincing, explaining,” he says.

But eventually, it clicked, and both brands have continued to grow — 61 percent in the last year for PissedConsumer.com and 12 percent for Wiserbrand, which quickly expanded to 120 people. Implement lessons learned

While Soapbox’s founders had much to learn in the DTC world of Bushwick Kitchen, they arrived with valuable experience from their first company, Simnick says. Translatable skills included “inventory management, cashflow management, forecasting, promos, marketing,” and more. “All that stuff is pretty much directly applicable,” he adds. “Different, but very similar.”

The two companies are still at different stages of growth — Bushwick Kitchen is a seven-figure company, while Soapbox is projected to reach nearly $30 million in revenue this year — but Simnick says the success of each has informed the other.

Mistakes can offer valuable lessons too. For instance, in Wayne Contracting’s first year, Burns remembers struggling with the accounting and ultimately receiving a $100,000 invoice from his insurance company after an audit. But that helped him implement better practices from the get-go for his next businesses, he says. Aside from the tactical know-how, second-time entrepreneurs can also benefit from better mindsets, as Harris, 36, attests. When he started CharterUp, he faced plenty of challenges — like needing to let go of most of his staff during the pandemic — but he’d built a better “stomach” for the toils of entrepreneurship while running his first company, he says. “I wasn’t as fazed by setbacks.”

Use time and resources wisely Running one business can put an entrepreneur’s well-being to the test; running multiple businesses has the potential to push people to the brink. Yet, while some serial business leaders, like Harris, choose to shutter their first business to develop their second, others have found strategic ways to keep both businesses alive.

Doll and Simnick, for instance, now split responsibilities: Simnick is the CEO and co-founder of Soapbox and president of Bushwick Kitchen, while Doll is the CEO of Bushwick and the co-founder and COO of Soapbox.

Burns, meanwhile, uses shared services in areas like human resources, operations, and accounting to keep costs manageable and scale his various businesses (of which there are now five). This year, Vizex is on track to double its revenue year-over-year and reach $6.5 million, while Wayne Contracting is already bringing in between $7-8 million. Podolsky says hiring the right talent — specifically managers — has been key in allowing him to split his time evenly between his two businesses while still working a 40-hour week. “I spent years building that,” he says.

In particular, Podolsky says he looks for managers he can trust, people who are self-sufficient and unafraid to admit when they’ve made a mistake. He’s also invested heavily in their development, facilitating a quarterly “management academy” for managers at his two companies where they can master skills such as giving constructive feedback.