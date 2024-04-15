Remote Work Isn’t Going Away. How to Succeed in the New Workplace

If you’re still struggling to hack hybrid and remote work, you’re not alone.

“I think remote work is harder than in person work,” says Rob Sadow, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based hybrid work platform Scoop. “We’ve been operating where work is located in a place for all of history… Hybrid work and remote work are relatively new.” But with more employers embracing remote work from the get-go and offering work location flexibility, leaders will need to confront the possible drawbacks of this approach. And the results are “sensitive to how well managed it is,” says Stanford economist and work-from-home expert Nick Bloom.

Here are two key ways to constructively manage issues that could arise from leading a remote or hybrid team: Clarify connections to the mission and culture

When workers are physically distant from their workplace, there’s a risk that they may grow mentally distant, as well, says Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup.

This is evident in Gallup’s recent data: Employee engagement hit an 11-year low in the first quarter of this year, with fully remote workers driving a large part of that decline. Meanwhile, in 2023, only 28 percent of exclusively remote workers said they felt connected to their organization’s mission and purpose–the lowest share since 2011. Therefore, teams in a remote environment need to see and understand more clearly “the impact of their work on the goals of the organization and on the strategy,” says Jen Priem, senior principal in the HR practice at Gartner.

RentRedi, a fully remote, Latham, New York-based property management software company, has instituted a virtual all-hands Monday meeting to help the entire team connect regularly, says Ryan Barone, co-founder and CEO. The approximately 50 team members incorporate unique Zoom backgrounds around a different theme every few weeks so they can all learn something new about each other. For instance, the latest theme was “something you’re looking forward to in spring or summer,” Barone says.

They also each share what they’re working on, which helps clarify how each person’s work fits into the “mission and vision of what we’re trying to achieve as a team,” Barone says. At UEGroup, the San Jose, California-based consulting company, the team tried numerous remote get-togethers and games in an attempt to “maintain the company’s culture and connection” during the pandemic, says founder and CEO Tony Fernandes. But people quickly got tired of them. Eventually, though, they landed on a winner: a biweekly “news show.”

This team meeting mimics the structure of a typical newscast, Fernandes says, including weather reports from the different locations where the about 20 UEGroup team members are based, a “weekly wisdom” segment where team members can share about a random topic of their choice (once it was about how to breed hamsters), and a “project spotlight.”

In the latter segment, an individual or team shares in-depth about a project they are working on. “Especially in a remote context, when you’re not running into people, you don’t happen to walk by their monitor and see something really cool and say, ‘Wow!'” Fernandes says, so this “acts as a surrogate for that kind of experience.” He says the news show been a “morale enhancer” for the company. Emphasize intentionality

Remote work allows for more autonomy, but without the proper practices and “intentionality” in place, this approach can get a bit “chaotic,” Harter says.

Indeed, some reports indicate that remote work can challenge communication as well as collaboration and innovation. Bloom notes that shortcomings are still particularly clear in hybrid meetings, even as technology has evolved: “People complain that, ‘Look, if I’m remote, I’m getting left out.'” But the organizations that most successfully manage remote work “make a plan for how they work together most effectively,” Harter adds.

That might look like investing in better modes for asynchronous collaboration, Priem says–strengthening ways of remote working, specifically, instead of trying to apply practices from in-person work to remote environments.

Collaboration was already a natural part of operations for Small Girls PR, a New York City-based communications firm, before the pandemic. But when the company went remote, and then ultimately hybrid, the team of over 70 needed to embrace remote modes of collaboration “more wholeheartedly,” says Erica Mayyasi, managing director at the company. Thus, they formalized their Slack brainstorming process into “Slack storms” in a dedicated channel on the platform and instituted the use of new, asynchronous brainstorming documents over brainstorming meetings.

For instance, in 2023, Taco Bell’s fight to free the “Taco Tuesday” trademark inspired a “Slack storm” as team members weighed in on how they could join the conversation with regard to one of their clients: Jack in the Box, a West Coast fast food chain. This conversation then transitioned to a Google doc brainstorm, which produced a crystalized idea: filing for the trademark “Taco Tuesnights.”

Within days, the team filed for the trademark, ultimately leading to 19 media placements, 448 million media impressions, and a new discount series, according to a representative from Small Girls PR. “Not only did this result in significant press coverage–which, of course, for us as a PR agency is our KPI–but more importantly had actual business impact for the client,” Mayyasi says. But fostering intentional remote work can also involve empowering managers and training them on how to approach this kind of work with their team, Sadow adds. And yet, Gallup data shows that 70 percent of managers say they don’t have formal training to lead a hybrid team.