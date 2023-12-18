What Are the Biggest People and Culture Trends for 2024? HR Experts Share What to Expect

From AI exploration to growing political tensions, here’s what HR teams–and company leaders–might need to prepare for next year.

In the people and culture space, 2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year, and that means leaders may need to make some changes.

In the past, people management primarily pertained to human resources teams, says Stacey Harris, chief research officer and managing partner at Sapient Insights Group. “But over the past three to four years, it has really shifted to an enterprise-leader conversation,” she says.

Why? The competitive labor pool is one reason, Harris says, making top-notch company culture and workforce management a key differentiator for talent–and thus a crucial focus for leaders. But leaders today are also facing transformations in the world of work, from emerging technologies to evolving hybrid schedules, that are affecting their workforce’s operations and satisfaction–and could, as a result, impact their company’s overall success.

So, staying on top of developments in the people space is key. Looking ahead to 2024, here’s what trends experts say business owners might expect to see in the new year–and how they should prepare: RTO and remote plans will finally crystallize

Many company leaders will reach a critical inflection point in 2024 when it comes to where and how their teams work, predicts Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Nearly four years after the pandemic’s onset, many leaders now have years of insights about how their company fared with various work-from-home or in-person arrangements. “We will now finally have data about productivity. We will have data about turnover,” Taylor says–and companies can use this to better inform their team’s new normal. Some companies already found their new status quo in 2023: Work-from-home time flatlined in 2023 at around 28 percent of the week, according to data from WFH Research, a project that produces a monthly online survey on working arrangements from the University of Chicago, ITAM, MIT, and Stanford University. But for those still in the throes of the return-to-office debate, “it is time for you to sit down and decide: What’s going to be our culture?” Taylor says.

More leaders will embrace upskilling Despite a softening if still robust labor market, company leaders continue to struggle finding the right talent. Of the small-business owners hiring or trying to hire in November, 93 percent reported few or no qualified applicants for their open positions, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

Thus, company leaders will face a “huge pressure to build a better skills-based system for hiring, development, internal mobility” in 2024, says human resources researcher and consultant Josh Bersin.

This need isn’t new, but it is growing as jobs and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Since 2015, skill sets for jobs have changed by about 25 percent, according to LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Learning Report, and this is expected to double in 2027. “We’re going to expect directors and managers and [vice presidents] to have more conversations about how they’re going to make sure that the talent that they have is being utilized in the most effective and engaging way,” Harris adds.

Teams will integrate AI even further One area where upskilling may be particularly vital? AI. This doesn’t mean every employee will need to be a ChatGPT whiz, but experts predict that artificial intelligence will become an even bigger part of how companies operate in 2024. Already, approximately 23 percent of small businesses are using AI, according to a survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s going to be a year of a lot of experiments, hackathons,” Bersin says.

But AI’s growing prevalence means that company leaders will also be defining more parameters and tackling more issues with the technology in the new year. In a McKinsey survey this year, just 21 percent of respondents who adopted AI said their organization had established an official policy on how to use it. Only 32 percent said that their organization was “mitigating inaccuracy.” The onus will fall on HR teams and company leadership in 2024 to help teams navigate the technology’s risks and benefits, and determine where AI can play a role in their organization. “That’s going to be a big discussion in 2024 … how do we get people to understand AI is your friend and that you need to embrace it?” Taylor says.

Political tensions will likely intensify With the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing–not to mention a presidential election–2024 will likely be a significant political year, Taylor says: “You may say, ‘Well, why does that matter in the workplace?’ Because people bring all of that to work.”

And at small companies, he adds, political tensions can matter even more. “In a large, 10,000-person organization, for example, you can deal with the kind of people you want to deal with. In a small shop, you don’t have the luxury of that,” Taylor says.