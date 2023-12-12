Inflation Slowed to 3.1 Percent in November–a Good Sign for a Soft Landing

The November Consumer Price Index decelerated to a 3.1 percent year-over-year increase, but risks remain on the path to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

Inflation moved one step closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal in November.

The Consumer Price Index increased 3.1 percent year-over-year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the monthly index picked up slightly–it was unchanged in October and increased 0.1 percent this month–the annual rate dipped from 3.2 percent in October. That’s thanks largely to a 6 percent decline in gasoline prices, though the shelter index continued to rise.

Meanwhile, core inflation–the measure that removes volatile food and energy costs–reaccelerated to a 0.3 percent month-over-month increase in November from a 0.2 increase in October, holding steady at a 4.0 percent increase year-over-year. Rent, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance drove the reacceleration, but apparel and household furnishings dipped. This softer overall number comes just days after the November jobs report, which demonstrated a resilient labor market with 199,000 jobs added. But this combination, along with low unemployment, spells good news for a soft landing, says Yelena Maleyev, an economist at KPMG.

“That means people have jobs. They’re able to catch up in terms of their incomes compared to how much they need to spend every month. And then prices [are] coming down, or at least not accelerating as fast as they have been,” she says.

Indeed, while it’s clear that small business owners are still feeling inflationary pressures, those have started to ease, says Wells Fargo senior economist Sarah House: “You have seen more stable input prices, and that’s helping on the business front.” Data from the National Federation of Independent Business reflects this ease, as well. In November, a net 25 percent of small businesses reported raising prices. That’s still inflationary, as this percentage did not exceed a net 20 percent from 2018 to 2020, but it’s an improvement from the net 57 percent average in 2022.

Still, there are risks that could jeopardize the economy’s path towards a soft landing, Maleyev says, such as the ongoing upheaval in the Middle East. Additionally, experts expect to see economic growth soften in early 2024, says Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY, despite the shockingly strong showing in the third quarter’s gross domestic product.

“We still have these high interest rates and this elevated cost of capital that is going to be weighing on businesses’ ability to hire and spend,” Boussour says. Even so, Boussour expects a continued pause in rate hikes from the Fed this week and says it will likely to cut rates in May. Other experts predict that rates could hold in the current 5.25 to 5.5 percent range until at least July.