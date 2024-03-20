Yes, March Madness Could Boost Employee Engagement

The NCAA basketball tournament cost an estimated $17.3 billion in lost productivity last year. But it doesn’t have to be a drain: Business leaders who flip the script can win big on company culture.

If you’re worried about March Madness distracting your employees, here’s some good news: Those brackets could also be a boon for employee engagement.

The NCAA basketball tournament cost employers an estimated $17.3 billion in lost productivity last year, according to a report from the global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. But with all the excitement generated by the tournament, companies also have an opportunity to focus on the upsides of the event, according to Joe Galvin, chief research officer at executive coaching organization Vistage.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“The NCAA tournament,” he says, “is one of those cultural rituals that allows people across the company to engage.” And facilitating ways for employees to enjoy the event could make the “workplace more exciting, for both in-person and remote teams,” adds Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Suggestions include encouraging employees to wear team apparel, offering prizes for winning brackets, or choosing one game the entire company can watch together.

The tournament’s first round kicks off on Thursday, March 21, making opening day and Friday natural choices for a company watch party.