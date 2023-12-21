Minimum Wage Increases Set for Half of U.S. States in 2024. Here’s What You Need to Know

Twenty-five states have minimum wage hikes planned for the new year. But when labor costs go up, so might pressures on employers.

In many states, the minimum wage is getting a new year’s boost in 2024–and employers should prepare their budgets accordingly.

These minimum wage hikes are set to take effect on January 1 in 22 states and roll out in Nevada, Oregon, and Florida later in the year. The increases differ: For instance, Washington–which already had the highest state-level rate in the country in 2023–plans to increase its minimum wage from $15.74 per hour to $16.28 in January, while Florida’s rate is expected to increase from $12 to $13 in September.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Some cities are also raising the minimum wage, even above the statewide increase. New York City’s minimum wage (along with those of Long Island and Westchester) will increase from $15 to $16 in January, while the minimum wage in the rest of the state increases from $14.20 to $15. What’s driving these hikes? Some states have increases on a set schedule–take Michigan, where the minimum wage is set to increase annually from 2019 through to 2030 as long as the unemployment rate doesn’t exceed 8.5 percent the year before. In others, it’s automatically adjusted on the basis of inflation.

Inflation kicked off 2023 in a rocky place–at 6.4 percent in January–and has since slowly cooled to November’s 3.1 percent reading after a slew of interest rate hikes, which reached a 22-year high in July. Despite this progress, inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal, and small-business owners are still feeling the pinch. Twenty-two percent said it was their top business concern in November, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business.

Of course, widespread minimum wage increases could help fuel more consumer spending, which has buoyed resilient economic growth in the U.S. this year. But don’t expect an upturn in conditions just yet, says Yelena Maleyev, an economist at KPMG. She notes that lower-income workers have faced higher prices for food, shelter, and energy since the pandemic began, and they’re still being stretched regardless of seeing a bump in their salary. “The wage increases will help folks keep up with their expenses,” she adds, “but high interest rates, a return of student loan repayments, and still-high prices will mean that spending from this income group will not be reignited the way it was when we had stimulus checks in Covid times.” Meanwhile, these wage increases may add pressure for employers on the labor front, too. Eight percent of small-business owners already cite labor costs as their top business problem, though that declined by one percentage point in November. Average hourly earnings have slowly eased, as well, according to the most recent jobs report. But an increase in the minimum wage could lead not only to higher labor costs for some parts of the workforce, but also lead to ripple effects for other raises in the company.

It’s hard to predict how these wage increases will play out, Maleyev says, as employers could have an “easier time finding workers if they pay more, but higher wages do erode profits if higher costs are not passed down to consumers.” However, she adds that “we may see some places increase prices, while others might choose to invest in labor saving technologies–like AI or robotics–to do more with fewer workers.”

And still, in 20 states, the minimum wage rate is set to remain at the federal level of $7.25–unchanged since 2009. Here’s where the minimum wage is set to increase this year, and what the new rates will be:

Alaska: $11.73

Arizona: $14.35 California: $16

Colorado: $14.42

Connecticut: $15.69 Delaware: $13.25

Florida: $13

Hawaii: $14 Illinois: $14

Maine: $14.15

Maryland: $15 Michigan: $10.33

Minnesota: $10.85 for large employers and $8.85 for small employers

Missouri: $12.30 Montana: $10.30

Nebraska: $12

Nevada: $12 New Jersey: $15.13

New York: $15 (except for New York City, Westchester, and Long Island — $16)

Ohio: $10.45 Oregon: $14.20, plus inflation adjustment on July 1

Rhode Island: $14

South Dakota: $11.20 Vermont: $13.67

Washington: $16.28