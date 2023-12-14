More Seniors Are Working. Here’s How to Appeal to This Growing Demographic

A new Pew Research Center survey shows a growth in the graying workforce. With the right strategies, companies can make compelling offers to these older workers.

More older Americans are working–and employers have an opportunity to embrace this trend.

In 2023, the share of Americans ages 65 and older who are working almost doubled from 35 years ago to 19 percent, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

The survey also showed that this older workforce is now more likely to have a four-year college degree than in the past, with 44 percent having at least a bachelor’s degree. Women also make up a greater chunk of this workforce than in previous years at 46 percent, and the cohort is becoming more diverse, as well. There are some key driving forces behind this demographic’s growth: for one, Baby Boomers are growing up and have reached the 65 and older threshold. But also, older adults are now healthier, less likely to have a disability, and more likely to have 401(k)s than pension plans than in the past, according to the Center’s analysis.

But financial strain could also be pushing these workers to stay in the workforce longer. According to a report this year from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 83 percent of Baby Boomers cited financial factors as their main reason for working in retirement, but followed closely by “healthy-aging reasons” at 77 percent.

Particularly as many companies are still competing for talent, it could behoove leaders to consider how they treat and attract this growing workforce segment. “Historically, employers have overlooked age 50-plus job seekers, as well as older job seekers,” says Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the nonprofit Transamerica Institute and the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. “And that’s been changing.” If company leaders want to reach this workforce, there are a number of steps that they can take, Collinson says. For instance, leaders should ensure that their workplaces are as safe as possible–which is crucial for workers in general, she adds. Additionally, companies might consider more flexible work arrangements and technologies that allow for larger fonts or different visual needs to make the workplace more accessible for older workers.