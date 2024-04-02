More Startups Embraced Remote Work in 2023

Remote work is becoming a more popular model for new businesses, even if in-person work remains the most common.

For startups, remote work is becoming more of a standard.

Thirty-five percent of businesses that launched in 2023 opted for a fully remote model, according to a new survey of 1,300 business owners from Gusto, the payroll provider. That’s up from 22 percent in 2022 and 16 percent in 2021. Businesses choosing fully in-person work, meanwhile, declined from 51 percent in 2022 to 43 percent in 2023.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Remote work offers some compelling advantages for new businesses, says Liz Wilke, a principal economist at Gusto, such as a larger talent pool to hire the people they need to grow. Plus, she adds, business owners now have more experience with remote environments and the technology to make them more efficient and effective. But it’s not just new businesses turning towards remote work: More and more companies overall are embracing flexible options, according to a February report from the hybrid work platform Scoop. “Structured hybrid,” or a model in which companies set specific expectations for in-office time while still allowing for remote work, is the fastest-growing approach.

And yet, among the new businesses in Gusto’s report, the hybrid model was the least popular option in 2023. That’s likely because with hybrid, new companies would lose the “talent acquisition gains” of a remote model, Wilke says, and would still need to shell out for office space–no small expense for early-stage startups.

“For really small, quick-moving startups, you either really want all of the talent gains of being fully remote, or you want all of the co-working gains of being together,” Wilke says. A still-significant portion of new businesses fall into the latter category, according to the Gusto report, and this reflects the broader workforce: about 58 percent of U.S. workers still work fully on-site, according to Gallup. In some industries, remote work just isn’t as accessible (think: construction, health care, etc.), but Wilke says even some of these companies are figuring out creative ways to offer some remote flexibility.