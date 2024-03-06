New Study: Investors Care About Employee Engagement, Too

Investors and leaders alike value employee experience, according to a new study, but many employees in the U.S. still don’t feel engaged at work.

Employee engagement is in a rut. And that could be troubling your investors.

Nearly nine in 10 investors consider workforce engagement a key performance driver for companies they fund, according to a new global study from the consulting firm Mercer. The report goes so far as to say, “fostering a climate of trust and fairness is the most important factor in building true, sustainable value over the next five years.”

The importance of the employee experience is not lost on company leaders, either, as HR executives in the Mercer study identified it as their top priority this year. And yet, employee engagement in the U.S. has dropped from its 2020 height of 36 percent to around one third in 2023, according to a recent report from Gallup. Why the slide? Gallup points to factors like unclear expectations and a weaker connection to the organization’s mission and purpose among employees.

But the Mercer study identifies another potential issue: declining trust. While trust in employers reached an all-time high in 2022, it tumbled in 2023–“a red flag,” according to the report, “since the research shows that trust has a major impact on employees’ energy, sense of thriving and intent to stay.”

But leaders can foster a more engaged workforce–and start building back that trust–by better meeting employee needs, the report suggests. Forty-two percent of employees said that their employer fell short on that front in 2023–a significant increase from 19 percent in 2022. Specifically, employees in the U.S. want to work for an organization they are proud of, and where they experience a sense of belonging and feel valued for their contributions to help them thrive at work. Better addressing these needs, the report concludes, “will help all employees thrive.”