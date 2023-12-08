November Jobs Numbers: Labor Market Remains Robust but Future Demand Makes Tepid Showing

Employers added more jobs in November, but the hiring frenzy of the past few years has seemingly fizzled.

Last month, payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs, up from the 150,000 jobs added last month and more than the 190,000 jobs that economists predicted. Health care, government, and manufacturing led the increase–with the latter reflected in the end of the strike, per the report–while retail trade declined. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked down to 3.7 percent.

This report marks the second consecutive month below the previous year’s average monthly gain of 240,000 jobs over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed the lowest number of job openings in over two years in October. It’s clear that the labor market is nowhere near as tight as it was a year or two ago, says Justin Bloesch, assistant professor at the Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School: “There was so much competition for workers. You’d make a hire and a worker would leave right away because they found a better offer.”

Now, quit rates have fallen in line with the pre-pandemic rates and remained there for the last four months, according to the JOLTS report–indicating an apparent end to the so-called Great Resignation of 2021 and 2022.

Wage growth is moderating, too. Average hourly earnings ticked down again in November to a 4 percent year-over-year increase from an initial 4.1 percent in October–a good sign for the Federal Reserve as it monitors inflation. And yet, many small-business owners aren’t putting their feet up just yet. Of the small-business owners hiring or trying to hire, 90 percent said they could find few or no qualified applicants for their open positions. Labor quality was the top issue for owners in October, as well. “You still see the help-wanted signs in a lot of these retail establishments,” says Ron Hetrick, senior labor economist at the labor analytics firm Lightcast. “[But] they’re not putting up the pay rate anymore.”

Meanwhile, owners are still fighting inflationary pressures, but inflation is trending downward. Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in October, down from 3.7 percent the month before.