It’s Been 4 Years Since the WHO Declared Covid-19 a Pandemic. Work Has Never Been the Same

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Four years later, companies are still reeling from its repercussions.

At the time of the organization’s historic announcement, it recorded more than 118,000 cases and 4,291 deaths, spanning 114 countries. Just about a month later, the U.S. alone reached more than 500,000 cases with more than 18,600 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Cruise ships docked. Schools shut down. Restaurants turned to takeout and delivery, and companies shifted to remote work, experimenting with new ways of working almost overnight.

By the end of 2020, the annual increase in deaths in the U.S. was the largest in 100 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. death toll reached its height in January 2021, with over 95,000 deaths that month.