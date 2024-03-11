It’s Been 4 Years Since the WHO Declared Covid-19 a Pandemic. Work Has Never Been the Same
Covid-19 killed more than seven million people, led schools and restaurants to close their doors, and dramatically changed lives–and work lives–perhaps permanently.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site on July 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.. Photo: Getty Images
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Four years later, companies are still reeling from its repercussions.
At the time of the organization’s historic announcement, it recorded more than 118,000 cases and 4,291 deaths, spanning 114 countries. Just about a month later, the U.S. alone reached more than 500,000 cases with more than 18,600 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cruise ships docked. Schools shut down. Restaurants turned to takeout and delivery, and companies shifted to remote work, experimenting with new ways of working almost overnight.
By the end of 2020, the annual increase in deaths in the U.S. was the largest in 100 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. death toll reached its height in January 2021, with over 95,000 deaths that month.
The vaccine rollout–which started in December 2020–continued through the spring, and by April 19, 2021, all U.S. adults were eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.
Just as things were looking up, new variants emerged in 2021. At the same time, vaccinations were slow going, culminating in the deadliest year in U.S. history. But in 2022, the death rate finally dropped. Some companies started bringing employees back to the office, while others opted to keep hybrid and remote schedules.
The result: what researchers at Gallup dubbed a “culture shock” for companies as they started to navigate this new normal. For many, that navigation continues today.
And though the WHO declared an end to the Covid-19 pandemic as a global health emergency in May 2023, the virus hasn’t disappeared.
Since January 2020, Covid-19 has killed more than seven million people globally.
