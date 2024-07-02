Personality Hires: Hype or Hidden Advantage?

In a recent survey, professionals were split on the net value of so-called personality hires, but they agree that these workers can help companies in a few strategic ways.

Resume? Check. Cover letter? Check. Sparkling personality? For some companies, that last check could put a candidate over the edge.

Defined in a new survey by job site Monster as “employees who may have been hired for their personality, values, and approach to work, rather than just their technical skills,” so-called personality hires have become a popular topic on social media. And it seems the concept has generalized among professionals too: 48 percent of 1,500 workers surveyed self-identified as personality hires.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

These hires say they bring numerous strengths to the table: 85 percent claim they “enhance relationships” internally with co-workers and/or externally with clients and customers; 71 percent say they contribute positively to work culture; and 70 percent say they “lighten the mood and keep morale high.” Even “traditional hires,” as the survey puts it, largely agree that personality hires can bring relationship-building benefits to work. But they’re mostly split on the other alleged advantages. Overall, 58 percent of respondents believe that traditional hires “have more worth in the workplace” than personality hires.

Despite this, some workers believe that more charismatic teammates are given an unfair leg up in the workplace: Nearly four in 10 felt these workers “receive opportunities and recognition they haven’t worked for because their personality is beloved,” according to the survey.

These kinds of discrepancies can be a drag on employee culture, says Jessica Kriegel, chief scientist of workplace culture for the Temecula, California-based consultancy Culture Partners: “There is nothing that an A-player can’t stand more than a C-player [who] is allowed to keep operating without any kind of consequences.” Also, when it comes to hiring based on personality and culture fit, companies can fall into the trap of hiring talent that is too similar, Kriegel says, “which is antithetical to creating diversity of thought and equity and opportunity creation.”

Instead, Monster’s Career expert Vicki Salemi told Inc. that employers should “do their due diligence in the job interview process and not cut corners,” which means always asking crucial questions about candidates’ prior experiences and skills.