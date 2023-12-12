Small-Business Pessimism Persisted in November–but Some Good Signs Peeked Through

What do small business owners want in 2024? More qualified workers and a cut in interest rates, to start–but for that, they’ll need to wait a while longer.

Small-business optimism dropped by 0.1 point in November to 90.6 on the Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business–the twenty-third consecutive month below the index’s 50-year average.

Business owners’ expectations for the next six months improved just slightly to a net negative 42 percent–meaning that the number of business owners who expected poorer business conditions was 42 points higher than those that expected better ones. This, too, remains historically pessimistic, as expectations were net positive for all but one month from 2018 to 2020, according to the report.

Overall, labor quality was again the top concern for business owners, but in November, 40 percent said they couldn’t fill job openings, a 3-point improvement from October. In 2021 and 2022, that number reached 51 percent at the year’s height, thus demonstrating “a shift in the labor market now reflected in the [Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or] JOLTS report,” the report included.

Indeed, the latest JOLTS report showed the lowest number of job openings in over two years. That said, openings are still elevated for small businesses, overall, as the percent with unfilled openings did not exceed 40 from 2018 to 2020. Inflationary pressures showed improvement, too. Twenty-two percent of small business owners listed inflation as their top concern in November; a year before, 32 percent expressed concern. The number of business owners raising selling prices dropped, as well, from a net 30 percent in October to a net 25 percent–though that remains elevated, overall.

This progress reflects inflation’s gradual downward trend this year, from 6.4 percent in January to 3.2 percent in October.