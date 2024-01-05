The Labor Market Remains Stronger Than Expected

The final jobs report of 2023 came in strong–and for business owners, it could be time to carefully consider hiring plans for the new year.

U.S. employers added 216,000 jobs in December, far more than the 170,000 increase that economists predicted, while unemployment held steady at 3.7 percent. Government and healthcare sectors led the gain, while hiring in transportation and warehousing eased, according to the report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This report marks a bump up from the downwardly-revised 173,000 jobs added in November, but comes in below the average monthly gain of 225,000 jobs in 2023. Still, the economy needs just “80,000 jobs to keep up with growth in the labor force” and keep the unemployment rate unchanged, says Andrew Patterson, senior economist at Vanguard–so this is a robust report. Average hourly earnings showed strength, too, increasing 0.4 percent month-over-month again and accelerating from a 4.0 percent year-over-year increase in November to 4.1 percent in December. This stickiness in wage growth could be tied to industries where staffing remains below pre-pandemic levels, Patterson says: “If [employers] are trying to attract staff by increasing wages, you could see that as a reason why wages are persisting at around 4 percent.”

That said, other cooling signs have recently emerged: the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that openings dipped slightly from 8.85 million to 8.79 million in November, the lowest since March 2021. Quits also declined to the lowest level since September 2020, “suggesting that the labor market is softening still,” says Justin Bloesch, assistant professor in the Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School.

Thus, while the labor market continues to show strength, there are signs that demand is slowly easing from earlier heights, Bloesch says. “If you do make a hire, it’s not like that worker is going to be likely to up and leave in the first month in the way that was happening last year or two years ago,” he adds. This is a good sign for small business owners, many of whom have been struggling to hire. In December, 40 percent of small business owners reported job openings that they could not fill, down from closer to 50 percent in 2021 and 2022, but still “stuck in the historical stratosphere,” according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

Meanwhile, owners continue to combat inflationary pressures, with 22 percent listing inflation as their top operating concern in November, per the NFIB. But progress is evident here: inflation cooled to 3.1 percent in the November Consumer Price Index, one step closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.

So experts expect that the Fed will cut rates this year from the current 5.25-5.5 percent range. Minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicate an optimistic outlook, as well. But the Fed gave no indication of when it will cut rates, and with some bumpiness in the stock market to kick off the year and this stronger-than-expected report, conditions could change. “Today’s report speaks to the bumpy road ahead for the Fed’s journey back to 2 percent inflation,” Patterson says.