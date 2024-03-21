White House: 10 Percent of U.S. Workers Face High Exposure to AI Disruptions

According to a new report from the White House, AI will impact some workers more than others–and that could magnify income inequality.

Ten percent of U.S. workers are currently in jobs highly exposed to AI: These jobs have “low performance requirements,” according to the new annual Economic Report of the President by the Council of Economic Advisers, an agency within the Executive Office of the President. That means that workers in these roles perform “tasks that are most likely to change as a result of AI.”

The report didn’t specify which industries or occupations would be most affected, but it added that replacing labor “is easiest and cheapest in situations where complexity and difficulty are low,” and that the “most significant AI exposure levels correspond to occupations in the lower-middle portion of the earnings distribution.” Thus, AI could end up worsening income inequality.

These concerns aren’t new. The International Monetary Fund, an agency of the United Nations, warned of AI’s potential to widen the gap between rich and poor countries back in 2020. And in the U.S., nearly four in 10 workers worry that AI could replace some or all of their job responsibilities, according to a 2023 survey from the American Psychological Association.