U.S. Job Growth Jumped in March

The March jobs report came in like a lion.

U.S. employers added 303,000 jobs in March, coming in well above economists‘ forecast of more than 200,000 jobs, according to Bloomberg, and up from the initial 275,000 jobs added in February. Last month’s reading was revised to 270,000 in this report, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Health care, government, and construction led job growth. And while the leisure and hospitality sector still added jobs, it has “returned to its pre-pandemic February 2020 level,” according to the report. Unemployment, meanwhile, edged down to 3.8 percent in March, the 26th month below the 4 percent mark.

“We still have quite a healthy labor market,” says Yelena Maleyev, an economist at KPMG. And this still-strong job growth persists even despite historically high interest rates, she notes, which remain at a 23-year peak. “Workers have jobs, low unemployment rates in many states, and still strong hiring across many sectors.”

And yet, there are some signs of easing, too–good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool the economy and for businesses owners. Job openings changed little in February, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, and the quits rate remained at 2.2 percent for the fourth straight month–the lowest since 2020. Now, small-business owners are having an “easier time attracting and retaining employees,” Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist for the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a press release in March. Thirty-seven percent of owners reported job openings they couldn’t fill in March, the lowest since January 2021, according to the NFIB.

“The labor market has come into better balance,” says Lydia Boussour, a senior economist at EY.

Still, to bring inflation down, the Federal Reserve is going to be keeping an eye on still-sticky measures, like wage growth. In this jobs report, average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent from February and 4.1 percent year-over-year. This is a slower year-over-year pace than in February of 4.3 percent, but is likely still too high for the Fed, Maleyev says. With inflation still well above the Fed’s goal of 2 percent–reaching 3.2 percent in February–the Fed is likely going to need more convincing before cutting rates, as explained in its statement after its March meeting. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to signal that cuts could be coming before the end of the year.