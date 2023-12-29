Valentine’s Day Off, Gender-Affirming Care, and a Free Lunch: The Top Benefits Employees Want in 2024

Strong benefits could set your company apart. From legal assistance to paid leave, here are a few to ponder.

In the battle for talent, strong benefits could be your clincher–and certain perks might be particularly convincing in 2024.

Right now, employers are feeling the pressure to fill positions. In September, small businesses had the highest share of job openings on records dating back to 2000, per an analysis from Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 90 percent reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions, according to the latest Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business.

So, though labor demand overall is down from 2022, owners still need to present convincing offers to prospective employees. Strong benefits can play a crucial role here, argues Stephan Scholl, CEO of the human capital technology and services provider Alight Solutions. It’s a worthwhile investment, too, as labor can comprise as much as 70 percent of total business costs, he says: “So, if it’s your most expensive asset–and I think it is an asset–then you better treat your asset right.” Here are few benefits that experts say could become even more important in 2024:

1. Mental health resources Already, employers rank health-related benefits as the most important among benefit categories in 2023, according to this year’s Employee Benefits Survey from the Society for Human Resources Management. But more than just physical health, offering mental health-related benefits has become increasingly popular with companies since the pandemic. Scholl adds that as worker mental health continued to decline this year, the benefit will only tick up in the rankings.

Employees are actively seeking out these benefits, too. This year, two-thirds of employees said they would take a pay cut for a job that would better support their mental wellness, according to a survey from the Workforce Institute at UKG. “There is not one industry, whether you’re manufacturing or service, that has been absolved from that category,” Scholl says. 2. Support for the aging

The U.S. workforce is becoming more multi-generational, as the median age in the U.S. reached a record high this year and the average retirement age continues to grow, from 57 in 1991 to 61 in 2022. Combined with declining birth rates, this means that employers need to prepare for more older workers on their team and in their talent pipeline.

“We’re seeing more and more employers put a focus on things like traditional 401(k) and other retirement plans,” says Jim Link, chief human resources officer for the Society for Human Resources Management. For instance, employers offering Roth retirement options increased three percentage points this year to 71 percent, according to the SHRM survey. Link says this could also be driven by the Secure 2.0 Act, which passed in December 2022 and is aimed at encouraging more workers to save for retirement.

But in addition to more retirement options, employers are also offering more expanded paid leave to care for family members, per the SHRM survey–another indication of the impact of the aging population, Link says. One third of employers now offer paid leave to care for immediate family members and 18 percent do so for extended family members, as well.

“Leave time, or any type of a program that’s aimed at aiding and assisting with care of other people, is going to continue to grow in importance to employees,” Link says. 3. Help with legal issues

The best benefits for your company may well depend on your workplace demographics, says Taylor Queen, senior HR advisor at Insperity. One benefit that’s particularly popular with younger workers is employer-sponsored legal services, providing access to an attorney when employees, for instance, buy a home or get married, says Cynthia Smith, senior vice president of regional business at MetLife. Eighty-four percent of Gen Zers identified legal offerings as a nice-to-have or must-have benefit in 2023, topping all of the other age demographics, per data from MetLife.

This is an underutilized benefit from employer, Smith says, “simply because [employers] do not know how valuable [legal offerings] are.” 4. Inclusive offerings

In thinking about how to improve their employee experience next year, company leaders need to think holistically and inclusively, says KeyAnna Schmiedl, chief human experience officer at Workhuman. That can run the gamut from healthcare benefits that include transgender individuals to expanded definitions for family leave, Schmiedl says.

Progress is already apparent on these fronts: employers offering maternity leave and paternity leave both increased by five percentage points, according to the SHRM survey. A third of employers now offer adoption leave, increasing six percentage points from last year, and a quarter now offer foster child leave. Meanwhile, 94 percent of businesses rated on the Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation offer transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage. No U.S. businesses included in the index offered these benefits in 2002.

“The inclusivity of thinking about how people show up and how they need to be supported from the benefits that are offered are part of the table stakes conversation,” Schmiedl says. Still, employers don’t always view it as such–and that should change, Schmiedl adds. 5. Personalized bennies

A great advantage for small businesses is the ability to quickly create more personalized benefits, Scholl says: “No big company today can compete with that.” Thus, business owners can think outside of the box for benefits that could help their company stand apart–and it doesn’t have to cost much.

For instance, Airspeed, the remote-first company that offers mobile apps to help team members connect, plans to give employees the day off for Valentine’s Day, their birthday, and their work anniversary in 2024. “My number one goal is that the employees from Airspeed look back many years in the future and say, ‘That was the best place I’ve ever worked,'” says 58-year-old CEO and founder Doug Camplejohn. “We want to recognize these milestones.”

Instead of focusing on one big benefit or bonus, employers can look for smaller, more personalized ways to make employees feel appreciated, Schmiedl says. This could be as simple as budgeting for gift cards so that virtual employees can buy themselves food when in-person employees are having a catered lunch.