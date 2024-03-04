Workers Now Live Farther From the Office
With more hybrid and remote work options, employees are moving away–and employers, it seems, are looking less at locations on candidates’ resumes.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Photo: Getty Images
Your employees probably don’t live 10 minutes from the office anymore. Welcome to the new world of work.
Before the pandemic, in 2019, the average distance from an employee’s home to their office was 10 miles. By the end of 2023, that had more than doubled to 27 miles, according to new data from researchers–including work-from-home expert Nicholas Bloom–using proprietary data from payroll provider Gusto. This data primarily included small and midsize businesses in the U.S.
Why this growing distance? The research summary, co-authored by Gusto’s principal economist Liz Wilke, points to the “increased emphasis employees place on the flexibility of remote and hybrid roles” and the fact that “business owners can find new talent they need … looking beyond the geographic confines of a specific work location.”
Indeed, the data indicates that most of this shift came from workers hired after the pandemic’s onset, when remote and hybrid roles became more readily available. The average employee-employer distance for workers hired in March 2020 or later increased 16 miles by December 2023, compared with six miles for existing employees.
This continued and growing embrace of hybrid and remote work is reflected in other recent data, as well. Bloom’s WFH Research group found that work-from-home time in the U.S. settled at around 30 percent of paid days in 2023. Other data from Scoop shows that more companies are now offering work location flexibility compared with a year ago.
Higher-earning workers are now particularly likely to live farther away. Millennials, too, according to the report, with distance to work almost tripling for 35-to-39-year-olds since 2019, “a sign that this group is taking advantage of the flexibility remote and hybrid work provides as they reach parenting age.”
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta