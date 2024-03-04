Workers Now Live Farther From the Office

Before the pandemic, in 2019, the average distance from an employee’s home to their office was 10 miles. By the end of 2023, that had more than doubled to 27 miles, according to new data from researchers–including work-from-home expert Nicholas Bloom–using proprietary data from payroll provider Gusto. This data primarily included small and midsize businesses in the U.S.

Why this growing distance? The research summary, co-authored by Gusto’s principal economist Liz Wilke, points to the “increased emphasis employees place on the flexibility of remote and hybrid roles” and the fact that “business owners can find new talent they need … looking beyond the geographic confines of a specific work location.”

Indeed, the data indicates that most of this shift came from workers hired after the pandemic’s onset, when remote and hybrid roles became more readily available. The average employee-employer distance for workers hired in March 2020 or later increased 16 miles by December 2023, compared with six miles for existing employees.